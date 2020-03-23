UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department To Suspend Rent Evictions For Two Months

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to suspend rent evictions for two months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today directed the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to halt all rental property eviction cases currently underway, along with executive procedures like imprisonment, blocking of bank accounts, seizure of vehicles, stocks and assets for a period of two months.

The decision exempts cases related to alimony and labour disputes.

The move is in line with the UAE government's keenness to support members of society and reduce their burdens during the current situation.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Vehicles Bank Stocks All Government Labour

Recent Stories

OIC Commends the Efforts of its Member States in f ..

10 minutes ago

Jail administration refuses to rake accused due to ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow 'Closure' Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Not Disc ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Unaware of France's Request for Russia's A ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil Shuts Land Border With Uruguay Amid Coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Asks Travelers From US to Undergo 14-Day Qua ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.