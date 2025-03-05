Abu Dhabi Judiciary Discusses Legal Frameworks For Enhancing National Industry
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organised an international forum titled “Developing National Industry, Protecting Consumer Rights, and Combating Commercial Fraud.”
The forum aimed to highlight legislative mechanisms and legal frameworks that support the national economy, enhance local industry, and protect consumers from fraud.
The forum reflects the department’s commitment to economic sustainability and consumer protection. It also aligns with efforts to establish a pioneering judicial system that addresses challenges and provides innovative solutions, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness and investment appeal.
Discussions focused on the role of national legislation, particularly Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2023 on Combating Commercial Fraud and Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 on Consumer Protection, as a comprehensive legal framework promoting sustainable development.
With over 300 legal experts and professionals in attendance, the forum underscored the importance of aligning national legislation with international agreements to ensure comprehensive consumer protection. It explored judicial oversight in regulating markets, preventing illegal practices, enforcing administrative and criminal penalties, and strengthening national industries.
Key topics included the role of digital technology and artificial intelligence in monitoring counterfeit products, ensuring compliance with health and environmental standards, and enhancing international cooperation to combat commercial fraud.
Participants recommended tightening administrative sanctions on violators, establishing specialised quality control centres, adopting digital solutions to monitor supply chains, and expanding consumer awareness campaigns to help identify counterfeit goods
Recent Stories
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..
China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance
CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code
Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024
UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain6 minutes ago
-
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk6 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry6 minutes ago
-
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut21 minutes ago
-
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority51 minutes ago
-
China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance51 minutes ago
-
CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code1 hour ago
-
Korean economy grows 2 pct in 20242 hours ago
-
UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London3 hours ago
-
U.S. natural gas-directed rigs decreased for second consecutive year in 2024: EIA11 hours ago
-
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction plan12 hours ago
-
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan12 hours ago