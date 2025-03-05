Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Judiciary Discusses Legal Frameworks For Enhancing National Industry

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organised an international forum titled “Developing National Industry, Protecting Consumer Rights, and Combating Commercial Fraud.”

The forum aimed to highlight legislative mechanisms and legal frameworks that support the national economy, enhance local industry, and protect consumers from fraud.

The forum reflects the department’s commitment to economic sustainability and consumer protection. It also aligns with efforts to establish a pioneering judicial system that addresses challenges and provides innovative solutions, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness and investment appeal.

Discussions focused on the role of national legislation, particularly Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2023 on Combating Commercial Fraud and Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 on Consumer Protection, as a comprehensive legal framework promoting sustainable development.

With over 300 legal experts and professionals in attendance, the forum underscored the importance of aligning national legislation with international agreements to ensure comprehensive consumer protection. It explored judicial oversight in regulating markets, preventing illegal practices, enforcing administrative and criminal penalties, and strengthening national industries.

Key topics included the role of digital technology and artificial intelligence in monitoring counterfeit products, ensuring compliance with health and environmental standards, and enhancing international cooperation to combat commercial fraud.

Participants recommended tightening administrative sanctions on violators, establishing specialised quality control centres, adopting digital solutions to monitor supply chains, and expanding consumer awareness campaigns to help identify counterfeit goods

Related Topics

Technology Abu Dhabi Criminals 2020 Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green suk ..

Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry

6 minutes ago
 ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut

21 minutes ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing Dir ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..

51 minutes ago
 China prioritises high-level scientific, technolog ..

China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance

51 minutes ago
 CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code

1 hour ago
Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patie ..

UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

12 hours ago
 Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East