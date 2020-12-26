UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Judiciary Enhances Training Programmes With Courses On Virtual Court, Use Of AI

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Judiciary enhances training programmes with courses on virtual court, use of AI

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 26th December 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Judicial academy has strengthened its efforts through the development of training programmes targeting the lawyers seeking to be registered with the Judicial Department for practicing before court and prosecution offices.

New training courses have been added to this curriculum including the use of artificial intelligence in the legal professions and the use of distance communication techniques in criminal procedures, along with an introduction to the systems and procedures of virtual litigation.

Counselor Yusef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and Chairman of the board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, affirmed that the Academy will continue updating its qualification programmes in various legal specializations based on the best international practices, and in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Judicial Department, with the aim of developing an effective judicial system that ensures the achievement of prompt justice.

The training programmes designed for lawyers applying for the registration in the roll of approved lawyers who can appear before ADJD courts and prosecution offices included 13 lawyers, forming the twenty-sixth patch of approved lawyers.

The programme focussed on remote litigation procedures in the courts of the Judicial Department, etiquette of attendance in the virtual courtroom within the framework of the best international practices, and how to access and utilize the Central library databases and services available on ADJD Portal for judgments and legislation.

The programme implemented by ADJA through its platform extended over nearly 43 training hours, covering many topics including the latest updates in the principles of criminal procedures under the UAE legislation, the principles of civil procedures and the latest amendments, electronic evidence in civil and commercial transactions and in interim and temporary protection orders within the framework of implementing remote litigation processes using video conferencing.

It also touched on the professional liability of lawyers in light of the legislation and case law, the international obligations to combat money laundering crimes in the legal profession, the latest updates in enforcement procedures, the new commercial legislation and the most important practical aspects that must be taken into account by lawyers in commercial cases.

