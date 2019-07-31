UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Judiciary Runs Awareness Campaign For 48,000 Workers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Judiciary runs awareness campaign for 48,000 workers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, is organising an awareness campaign for 48,000 workers living in four workers villages in the Emirate. The department's Labour Awareness Committee will visit the workers villages as part of its campaign to assist 250,000 workers in Abu Dhabi in 2019, said an ADJD press release issued on Wednesday.

Yusuf Saeed Al Ebri, Under-Secretary of the ADJD, said that the campaign launched during the Year of Tolerance 2019 aims to promote the legal literacy among workers and make them aware of their rights as guaranteed by the UAE's laws, under the framework of implementing the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the ADJD.

These efforts are to achieve the strategic priority of maintaining security, through the sustainable participation of the entire community, he added.

The start of the campaign attracted many workers from the four villages in Al Dhafra, Al Jimi, Al Mansour and Al Mafraq, which are managed by the Al Jaber Transport and General Contracting. The lectures were held in English, urdu and Bengali, to explain legal provisions on workers’ rights in the UAE, said the press release.

