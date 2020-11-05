Abu Dhabi Korea Healthcare Week concludes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Korea Healthcare Week has concluded its activities with more than 500 companies and entrepreneurs in the healthcare sector taking part.

Organised via a virtual exhibition over four days, the event was held in cooperation with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Mubadala Healthcare, SEHA, Korea International Trade Association, KITA, Gangnam Ju Region Office and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups in Korea.

The event is in line with the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to attract the biggest multinational companies to Abu Dhabi and explore the most promising investment opportunities in this sector.

On the occasion, Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, "The Abu Dhabi Korea Healthcare Week aligns with the 40th anniversary of robust diplomatic ties between the UAE and Korea. This cooperation and partnership between the two countries encompass many pivotal sectors. This week, we complement our distinguished relations with the addition of the healthcare sector considering it one of the most pivotal and fastest-growing sectors in the UAE.

"We feel very proud that in 2019 our country had made it to the first place in seven world healthcare indexes according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority."

Al Qubaisi pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Korea Healthcare Week poses an optimal opportunity for healthcare entrepreneurs in both countries to exchange experiences and visions. "We look forward to more partnerships, fruitful investments and economic collaboration between the two countries in alignment with the efforts of Abu Dhabi government in supporting businesses and serving the business community as a whole," he said in conclusion.

Abu Dhabi Korea Healthcare Week has brought more than 180 healthcare suppliers from the UAE and Korea under one roof and included a number of webinars on the healthcare market and investment opportunities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and b2b matchmaking between the suppliers of medical equipment and leading beauty clinics.