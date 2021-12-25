UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Labour Court Secures Dues Of 2,794 Workers Worth AED 40 Million

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Labour Court secures dues of 2,794 workers worth AED 40 million

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has successfully secured the payment of the financial dues of 2,794 workers in 4 companies, amounting to a total of AED 40 million.

The court took prompt legal measures and ended the disputes by moving directly to the workers' place of residence onboard the mobile Court, to hand over their financial entitlements in accordance with the Court decisions issued in their favour.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court affirmed that the speedy settlement of cases and the handing over of dues to the claimants for the sake of an accomplished justice is one of the main objectives of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), in line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop a pioneering system that reinforces confidence in the judicial system, which in turn will reflect on the growth and investment movement.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court pointed out that it has adopted a clear mechanism to deal with collective disputes and settle the same in record time, by facilitating and expediting the registration of the claims, hearing the cases and delivering judgments with the entitlements of each worker separately with expedited enforcement.

A Court order was also issued to maintain the workers at their place of residence and prevent their evacuation until they receive their entire entitlements, as well as to take the necessary steps to transfer the residence of the workers who so desire to other companies, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Labour Court explained that the mechanism adopted enables all parties to obtain their rights as guaranteed by law, as part of the UAE's commitment to safeguarding workers' rights and providing them with the necessary protection under the rule of law, through an advanced judicial system that plays an important role with its partners in maintaining the security and stability of society.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Mobile UAE Abu Dhabi Same UAE Dirham All Million Court Labour

Recent Stories

Chinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'C ..

Chinese Textile Industry Association Asks US to 'Correct' Xinjiang Forced Labor ..

10 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 24,946 New Cases of COVID-19 in P ..

Russia Registers 24,946 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

18 minutes ago
 Over 4,500 flights cancelled by Christmas day as O ..

Over 4,500 flights cancelled by Christmas day as Omicron hits holiday travel

21 minutes ago
 Iran Wants Rosatom to Hasten Power Unit Constructi ..

Iran Wants Rosatom to Hasten Power Unit Construction at Bushehr NPP - Nuclear Ag ..

21 minutes ago
 On Quaid's day, President asks countrymen to abide ..

On Quaid's day, President asks countrymen to abide by his guiding principles for ..

21 minutes ago
 PM hails Russian President's statement against Isl ..

PM hails Russian President's statement against Islamophobia

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.