Abu Dhabi Labour Court Settles Collective Complaint Of 84 Workers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Labour Court, in cooperation with the Labour Crisis Management Committee, has successfully settled a collective dispute involving 84 workers of a company and rewarded them AED5,175,818, after the mobile Court relocated to the workers' accommodation while ensuring all preventive measures against COVID-19.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court emphasised its commitment to settle the dispute in record time by facilitating and expediting the registration of the claims, hearing the cases and delivering judgments with the entitlements of each worker separately with expedited enforcement. The court also ordered that the workers not be shifted from their place of residence. Their evacuation was also rejected until they received their entire entitlements and necessary steps were taken to transfer the residences of workers wishing to work for other companies.

The court also underlined the concern of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) for the prompt settlement of labour cases, especially collective disputes, and for securing the payment of workers' dues under the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to speed up the settlement of cases and shorten the period of litigation, to achieve the Judicial Department's main objective of ensuring fairness and justice.

The labour court explained that the mechanism adopted to deal with these disputes, in coordination with the competent agencies, enables all parties to obtain their rights as guaranteed by law, as part of the UAE's commitment to safeguarding workers' rights and provide them with the necessary protection under the rule of law, through an advanced judicial system.

The labour court also appreciated the integration of efforts between the relevant authorities and the provision of services to workers in meeting their living requirements during the transitional phase towards the final settlement of their situation, and the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to address the conditions of workers wishing to change companies.

