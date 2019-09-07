Abu Dhabi Labour Tribunal settles group dispute of 320 workers in a record period

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Labour Tribunal at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department,ADJD, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Abu Dhabi General Services Company,Musanada, has succeeded in ending a collective labour dispute involving 320 workers during a record period, where the court moved to the labour camp using ADJD mobile Court and took all legal procedures from filing claims to issuing of judicial decisions on the dues of each worker separately with speedy enforcement, and the delivery of dues without the need for workers to approach the seat of the Court.

Necessary procedures have also been put in place to transfer the residences of workers to another company, and provide tickets for workers wishing to return home.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Tribunal, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the ADJD, affirmed the importance of speedy adjudication to achieve the strategic priority of the department of fair and efficient justice, and pointed out that the UAE is keen to preserve and safeguard the rights of workers and ensure their protection under the rule of law, through a sophisticated judicial system that meets all requirements and ensures the settlement of disputes in a record time.

For its part, the department praised the rapid response and the high level of coordination and cooperation between the concerned authorities, which contributed to ending the suffering of workers in a record time, in addition to the comprehensiveness of these efforts aiming at helping workers fulfill their living requirements before the final settlement of their dues. ADJD has also commended the exceptional efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in preparing lists of workers wishing to move to other companies, and lists of workers wishing to return to their home countries including their places of residence, and then book tickets for them on the nearest flight. The department also noted the rapid response of Musanada to enforce the court judgment ruling the liquidation of the defendant company’s bank guarantee.