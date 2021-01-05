Abu Dhabi launches 'Choose to Vaccinate' campaign with free vaccines for all nationals and residents

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) A Covid-19 vaccination campaign has launched in Abu Dhabi under the supervision of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

The ''Choose to Vaccinate'' campaign asks everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves against Covid-19, with the understanding that together we are protected.

All UAE nationals and residents can receive the free Covid-19 vaccine.

Abu Dhabi’s rigorous approach to managing the pandemic, including mass screening and testing and active tracing, has allowed the emirate to successfully maintain a low rate of 0.39 per cent of confirmed cases out of total tests conducted in the emirate.

The vaccination campaign aims to preserve the health achievements attained so far in curbing the spread of Covid-19, and ensures Abu Dhabi will continue to lead the way in comprehensively protecting the population.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged the world in an unprecedented manner. In Abu Dhabi, we are proud to have prioritised protecting our community and curbing the spread of the virus, while being active in finding solutions by partnering with other global leaders to participate in clinical trials that have contributed to ensuring a vaccine is now available.

"As we enter 2021, we want to ensure our people continue to be safe, which is why the vaccines have undergone rigorous trials to ensure their safety, efficacy and quality. I hope you choose to vaccinate to protect your health and the health of our nation."

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Undersecretary of Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said: "The approved Covid-19 vaccines are safe and will give recipients the immunity needed to protect themselves. I hope everyone chooses to vaccinate to help get our lives back to normal."

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: "Getting vaccinated is the simplest and most effective way to stay safe. Throughout history, vaccines have saved millions of lives around the world.

"Covid-19 will not disappear unless we fight back and the most effective way to do that is with vaccines. I hope everyone chooses to vaccinate, to break the infection chain and be a part of victory against this pandemic."

Immunisation through vaccination is the safest and most effective way to curb the spread of Covid-19. Vaccinations strengthen the body’s natural immunity against a disease and have saved millions of lives in recent decades.

To learn more about the vaccination campaign, visit www.doh.gov.ae.