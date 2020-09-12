Abu Dhabi launches Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi today announced the launch of the Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024, with the participation of over 28 local and Federal government entities. The strategy aims to create an integrated and enabling environment for People of Determination in the emirate of Abu Dhabi in line with DCD’s vision to provide every member of society with a good quality of life.

Commenting on the launch of the strategy, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said: "Today’s launch of the Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination re-affirms our commitment to inclusion, equality and empowerment for all members of UAE society, upholding everyone’s right to participate fully and with dignity in our community."

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said: "Abu Dhabi’s Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination is an essential step towards further integration and empowerment of this vital community group, to unleash their full potential as key players in our nation’s development and future achievements."

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), said: "The launch by HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination is a substantive move that reflects the leadership’s interest in empowering People of Determination to achieve their ambitions as part of a cohesive society where all members are treated equally. Zayed Higher Organisation is committed to ensuring the success of Abu Dhabi government’s efforts to empower People of Determination."

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, said: "‏The Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination includes integrated systems, policies and programmes that enable People of Determination and empower them to play a key role in our sustainable development. 30 initiatives will be implemented over 5 years to create an inclusive environment that allows People of Determination equal access to rights, services and opportunities, to make Abu Dhabi a leading enabler of People of Determination."

The strategy addresses People of Determination’s needs at all stages of life, including health, rehabilitation, education, employment, social care and social security, as well as social engagement, sports, culture and tourism.

The strategy also focuses also on creating an accessible and enabling environment across buildings, facilities, transportation, housing and other services. Overall, the strategy addresses key enablers including quality of services and financial sustainability to support the People of Determination and their families within an integrated framework that enables their social participation.

The People of Determination strategy has adopted key principles that are consistent with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), which follows practices that support People of Determination’s rights as well as the community’s perspective on disabilities. This is an indicator that challenges for People of Determination exist not within themselves, but are a result of the surrounding environment, societal behaviours and current systems.

In addition, the strategy emphasises the importance of sharing the responsibility of integrating People of Determination within all policies, programmes and services provided by authorities across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The importance of the role of People of People of Determination is emphasised in the execution of and roll-out of the strategies, for which they will be take up leadership roles.

The strategy will be implemented by six working teams, including: -Health and rehabilitation team led by the Department of Health; -Education team led by the Department of Education and Knowledge; -Employment team led by the Human Resources Authority; -Social Care team led by Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination; -Accessibility team led by the Department of Municipalities and Transport; -Enablers team led by the Department of Community Development.

Each team will include the relevant local and federal governmental entities, as well as representatives from the private sector, and the social sector, including People of Determination associations in Abu Dhabi, in order to involve People of Determination and their families in the process.

As the lead team, the Department of Community Development will provide the necessary support to the participating teams to ensure that coordination and communication is maintained. DCD will also oversee and regulate overall performance and execution in order to achieve the strategy’s goals.

The Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination is in line with the 2030 plan for the social sector, which involves three major components: -To provide all members of the community with a good standard of living and housing in the emirate of Abu Dhabi; -Build cohesive family units as an essential part of a tolerant and inclusive community that enables all community members, in order to create a happy and secure environment; -Create an active and responsible community by motivating individuals to participate in helping in the community, and to stay active and health conscious.

In his speech, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said: "This strategy will help raise the community’s awareness on disability, based on a model that supports the rights of People of Determination while developing systems that empower them as catalysts for social change".

He added: "Such a strategy will ensure that high-quality services would be provided at government, private and social sector-level to achieve our vision of creating an enabled, integrated and tolerant community."

Al Khaili added: "We are collaborating with our partners to put this vital strategy into action in the hope of supporting People of Determination in line with the social sector plan. Primarily, this aims to provide a good quality life for all members of the community. We will continue our efforts to achieve the highest rate of satisfaction for People of Determination in all areas, which will lead Abu Dhabi to become a role model in the empowerment and integration of all segments of society".

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of Department of Health Abu Dhabi, said: "Our leadership has been exemplary in its continuous support of People of Determination and in setting the stage for an inclusive community where all nationals and residents are able to take part in the country’s development. This is especially true with regards to People of Determination, who are an essential part of the community and are necessary partners in building the nation.

With the launch of the People of Determination Strategy, we are honoured to work side-by-side with the Department of Community Development to follow in the footsteps of our leadership in empowering People of Determination and providing them with equal opportunities in an integrated community that is free of barriers. We will continue to ensure that People of Determination receive the highest levels of support, and have access to everything required to ensure their success, including healthcare. Thus, we remain committed to improving the quality of healthcare by ensuring that services take the lived experiences and needs of People of Determination into account."

Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Department of Municipalities and Transport, said: "We take pride in being one of the government departments that is committed to achieving the objectives of the strategy to integrate People of Determination and empower them by providing all that is necessary to accomplish the strategy’s objectives.

This noble pursuit can be only implemented by supporting this highly valued group of people within an integrated system capable of providing high-quality services to empower them to contribute actively towards the community. These efforts are in line with both the leadership’s wise vision and targets set by the Department of Municipalities and Transport to harness the enormous potential of People of Determination and to help them become an integral part of the community".

Sara Musallam, Chairman of Abu Dhabi of Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) said: "We at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge are committed to securing the right of every Abu Dhabi learner to a quality education. Inclusion policies and initiatives are therefore an integral part of our strategy to foster an education sector that adequately caters to the needs of our Students of Determination. With the unwavering support of our leadership, we have come a long way as a community and are committed to going even further, not only at the level of providing access to specialised education, but also championing inclusion in mainstream schools. Our mission here is to collaborate with our partners to create a holistic ecosystem that supports People of Determination from birth, early education and throughout their lives. We are currently building the first government-funded training institute in the region that enables students with autism to transition from education to become independent and contributing members of society."

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi, noted that launching the Strategy for People of Determination in Abu Dhabi falls in line with the wise leadership’s directives to support and better integrate People of Determination into society, and creates a shift towards a more inclusive community – one that empowers them, reduces their constraints, and guarantees them and their families a decent life.

Al Ketbi said: "This strategy will enable People of Determination to further unleash their potential and allow them to be more productive members of society who actively contribute to the sustainable development of the emirate." He added: "The Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi and its affiliates fully supports this strategy, as we believe that collaboration between government entities and the private sector are crucial to bring about social, behavioral and institutional change. Cooperating with our partners will help build a society that supports People of Determination and provides an environment that enables them to flourish."

Abdullah Abdel Ali Al Hamidan, General Secretary of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination said: "The role of ZHO is represented in more than one area as an official partner. However, it leads the social care component with a mandate to improve the social lives of People of Determination, and help them acquire knowledge and positive patterns of behaviour, since they are an integral part of the emirate’s social fabric and have the same rights and obligations as everyone else. ZHO aims to build an inclusive, obstacle-free society and provide a good quality of life for People of Determination and their families by designing policies and integrating them into the community in order to ensure their positive participation in the development process."