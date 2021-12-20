UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Launches Self-guided Audio Tours Exploring Emirate’s Hidden Gems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:00 PM

Abu Dhabi launches self-guided audio tours exploring emirate’s hidden gems

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) New self-guided audio tours to help residents and visitors discover the emirate’s off-the-beaten-track treasures and learn more about local culture and heritage have been launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), with the first 25,000 downloads of the five tours available free of charge.

Using the Voicemap app, residents and visitors alike can now explore Abu Dhabi at their own pace, through audio tours covering not only Abu Dhabi city but also Al Ain and Al Dhafra. With a wealth of content to tap into, every corner of the emirate is now within reach for intrepid, inquisitive residents who want to learn more about their home, and visitors who prefer to venture beyond the organised tour groups.

The initial five audio guides are: Abu Dhabi Skyline Tour; Modern Heritage Tour of Downtown Abu Dhabi; Al Hosn Architectural Tour; Al Ain Nature and History Tour; and the Liwa Forts Tour.

The guides take users from ancient times into the present, with the freedom to explore, learn and share. The informative tours provide in-depth looks at a variety of topics and reveal fascinating insider information that is not available anywhere else.

The new audio guides will allow users to immerse themselves in the history and modern culture of Abu Dhabi in ways not previously possible. DCT Abu Dhabi expects the initiative to be popular as the diversity and beauty of the emirate will be showcased in a new way, revealing the treasures of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra to wider audiences.

Getting started with the self-guided audio tours couldn’t be easier. Once the Voicemap app is downloaded, there is no need for a WiFi or 3G/5G connection. Since it is a digital experience, users can pause and pick up the tours at their own convenience.

More self-guided audio tours are already planned for other must-see attractions in the emirate in the future.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Tours From Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Two die, 25 injured as coach overturns in Khuzdar

Two die, 25 injured as coach overturns in Khuzdar

5 minutes ago
 Sindh high court orders partial demolition of pres ..

Sindh high court orders partial demolition of press club in Kot Ghulam Muhammad ..

5 minutes ago
 QESCO recovers Rs 1.9 mln from defaulters in Dasht ..

QESCO recovers Rs 1.9 mln from defaulters in Dasht

5 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines over Typ ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines over Typhoon Rai victims

35 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar reviews progress on development schem ..

Usman Buzdar reviews progress on development schemes

5 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi, Indian official discuss expandin ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi, Indian official discuss expanding UAE-India partnership

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.