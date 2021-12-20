Abu Dhabi launches self-guided audio tours exploring emirate’s hidden gems

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) New self-guided audio tours to help residents and visitors discover the emirate’s off-the-beaten-track treasures and learn more about local culture and heritage have been launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), with the first 25,000 downloads of the five tours available free of charge.

Using the Voicemap app, residents and visitors alike can now explore Abu Dhabi at their own pace, through audio tours covering not only Abu Dhabi city but also Al Ain and Al Dhafra. With a wealth of content to tap into, every corner of the emirate is now within reach for intrepid, inquisitive residents who want to learn more about their home, and visitors who prefer to venture beyond the organised tour groups.

The initial five audio guides are: Abu Dhabi Skyline Tour; Modern Heritage Tour of Downtown Abu Dhabi; Al Hosn Architectural Tour; Al Ain Nature and History Tour; and the Liwa Forts Tour.

The guides take users from ancient times into the present, with the freedom to explore, learn and share. The informative tours provide in-depth looks at a variety of topics and reveal fascinating insider information that is not available anywhere else.

The new audio guides will allow users to immerse themselves in the history and modern culture of Abu Dhabi in ways not previously possible. DCT Abu Dhabi expects the initiative to be popular as the diversity and beauty of the emirate will be showcased in a new way, revealing the treasures of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra to wider audiences.

Getting started with the self-guided audio tours couldn’t be easier. Once the Voicemap app is downloaded, there is no need for a WiFi or 3G/5G connection. Since it is a digital experience, users can pause and pick up the tours at their own convenience.

More self-guided audio tours are already planned for other must-see attractions in the emirate in the future.