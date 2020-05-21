Abu Dhabi launches series of live concerts online during Eid al-Fitr

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has announced the launch of a series of live concerts to be hosted across its online platforms during the Eid al-Fitr holiday from 23rd to 25th May.

The initiative has been launched with the purpose of uplifting people across the world amidst global lockdowns and travel restrictions. It follows the launch of Abu Dhabi’s #StayCurious platform last month, which provides state-of-the-art virtual experiences, as well as educational and informative content for audiences worldwide.

Joining to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Cultural Foundation will host two exclusive performances livestreamed on its YouTube channel, featuring Arab superstar Kadim Al Sahir on 24th May and Emirati popstar Hussain Al Jassmi on 25th May. The concerts have been organised as part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s online initiative CulturAll, offering virtual content from the emirate’s biggest museums, landmarks and cultural attractions.

Saood Al Hosani, Acting Under-Secretary at DCT Abu Dhabi said, "This is the first Eid holiday that the world will witness under the exceptional circumstances that we are going through. DCT Abu Dhabi felt the importance of creating a series of events that spreads the joy of Eid and helps generate excitement and happiness amongst worldwide audiences.

We thank all the artists and speakers that have joined our brilliant roster of stars for this series, and we hope that everyone will tune in and enjoy the shows we have prepared for them."

The collaboration series will be hosted by acclaimed Emirati singer and producer Fayez Al Saeed and will feature performances by top artists from across the middle East, such as Waleed al Shami; Lebanese sensation Yara and Saudi star Bader Al Shuaibi.

In a special Eid al-Fitr celebration, two legendary artists, Kadim Al Sahir and Hussain Al Jassmi, will perform some of their biggest hits during exclusive concerts livestreamed via the Cultural Foundation YouTube channel, on 24th and 25th May respectively. Both performances will begin at 8pm.

Kadim Al Sahir, the "Caesar of Arabic Music" as he was nicknamed by poet Nizar Qabbani, is a singer, songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist who has sold over 100 million albums and broken the record of highest-attended Arabic concert of all time.

Beloved Emirati popstar Hussain Al Jassmi is well-known throughout the region and has performed all around the world, notably becoming the first Arab artist to perform in the Vatican's annual Christmas concert. Recently, Al Jassmi took part in the global One World Together at Home concert.

Cultural Foundation YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/abudhabiculturalfoundation