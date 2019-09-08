Abu Dhabi leading global efforts to shape future of energy sector: Suhail Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) The upcoming 24th World Energy Conference 2019 will crown Abu Dhabi’s efforts to face the challenges of the global energy sector and shape a brighter future, as well as become the world’s energy capital, according to Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry.

During an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, he said that 150 countries will shape the future of energy and discuss possible challenges and opportunities during the conference, which will take place from 9th to 12th September, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Regarding the development of the UAE’s energy sector, Al Mazrouei said that it is witnessing continuing investments in the areas of electricity, water desalination and renewable energy, which will achieve the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and are in line with many international strategic partnerships that comply with the UAE’s long-term strategy to diversify its energy sources.

He also pointed out that electricity production will be increased by some 44 gigawatts through the use of solar panels.

Regarding the changes taking place in the Saudi energy sector, Al Mazrouei said that Saudi Arabia has a strong policy to support the stability of the global oil market, as well as a leadership capable of advancing the sector.

He also congratulated Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saudi on his appointment as Saudi Minister of Energy, while pointing out that the conference will include the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee,OPEC+.

"We wish that the meeting will result in recommendations for the next ministerial meeting, to enhance the stability of the global oil market and balance supply and demand," he said, noting that the UAE is committed to adopting the meeting’s majority decisions.

Taking place from 9th to 12th September at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, the World Energy Conference will see the presence of more than 15,000 attendees from the UAE and abroad including 4,000 delegates and 66 ministers.

The tri-annual event is now considered the ‘Davos of energy issues’, with every Congress enabling hundreds of global experts to convene, share and discuss the latest trends from around the world; it has also attracted distinguished speakers over the years.

This year’s World Energy Congress, which will take place for the first time in the middle East, will see more than 300 speakers among the thousands of global attendees during the four-day event.

More than 80 sessions will be held during the Congress, focusing on the entire energy spectrum including oil and gas, electricity, coal, nuclear power and renewable energy, as well as transport, energy efficiency, finance, investment, consultancy and other sectors that are affected by the energy sector.

It will provide an opportunity for business leaders, decision-makers and other industry professionals to discuss the trending topics of the industry as well as taking action to deliver a sustainable future through panel discussions and sessions.