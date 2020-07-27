Abu Dhabi leads on public safety through repeated COVID-19 testing of all tourism staff

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) In line with the 'Go Safe' certification programme spearheaded by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, and endorsed by the government of Abu Dhabi, regular COVID-19 testing for all tourism sector staff has been made mandatory.

The effort is part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s extensive and ongoing efforts to ensure the health and safety of its residents and visitors and follows the recent launch of the ‘Rediscover Abu Dhabi’ campaign aimed at engaging with the myriad staycation and touristic offers made available to visitors within the UAE capital.

Abu Dhabi has received international praise for its highly successful efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19, and the emirate continues to achieve positive outcomes as a result of the combined initiatives and regulations that have been introduced to minimise the spread of the virus.

The success of managing various aspects of the pandemic is due to the emirate’s outstanding ability to create successful public-private partnerships. DCT Abu Dhabi has seen a tremendous response from industry players in terms of compliance to newly adopted precautionary measures, with many taking a further step by independently implementing additional safety measures to protect consumers.

The rigorous collaboration between DCT Abu Dhabi, stakeholders and various regulatory bodies, including the Department of Health, Department of Economic Development and Abu Dhabi Airport amongst others, has helped shape a secure framework for the handling of tourism operations in Abu Dhabi.

Indeed, amongst DCT Abu Dhabi’s efforts to ensure the health and safety compliance of its partners in the emirate, DCT Abu Dhabi inspectors have been deployed to check 165 hotels and 450 restaurants by conducting over 700 inspections over a period of one month.

Further to said inspections, DCT Abu Dhabi has also developed a checklist of 107 checkpoints abiding by more advanced criteria in alignment with Department of Health guidance.

The local government’s rigorous awareness campaign has also played a significant role in uplifting Abu Dhabi during this period, ensuring the safety of all residents and consumers by giving individuals the tools to take responsibility for their own well-being in the future. The government has implemented a range of safety measures to protect the community, including the adoption of social distancing courses across the emirate, checkpoints for temperature screenings and regular disinfection of all operational areas across tourism establishments.

"The regular testing of staff provides another layer of safety for the community, helping to uplift the confidence of consumers and further activate the tourism sector in the capital," said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. "We are blessed in Abu Dhabi to have an interdepartmental support structure that has enabled our businesses and entities to navigate this period in the best shape possible. We are working closely with all relevant authorities to ensure the successful implementation and ongoing management of this initiative. This, along with our Go Safe certification programme and the outstanding work being done by our government, will pave the way for a safe haven in the midst of this global pandemic."

Rediscover Abu Dhabi provides residents of the UAE with exclusive opportunities to experience the unique culture and diverse offerings of the capital. Consumers will be able to enjoy the campaign’s wide range of exciting offers throughout the summer period.