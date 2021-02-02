Abu Dhabi-led HOPE Consortium extends global reach with new freight forwarder partners

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) HOPE Consortium, the UAE-based public-private partnership tasked with coordinating the safe and efficient international distribution of billions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines, has announced the addition of new partners to add strength to the reach and among logistical solutions.

Joining an esteemed group of world-renowned freight forwarders, Bolloré Logistics, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL, FedEx Express, MICCO Logistics, RSA Global, and UPS will add their expertise, infrastructure, and capabilities to meet the complex requirements of storing transporting and demand planning of the billions of vaccine doses under cold and ultra-cold conditions that are being produced globally.

The joining of best and biggest freight forwarders continue to cement the credibility of the HOPE consortium as the main platform for sourcing logistical solution for covid-19 vaccine globally.

Spearheaded by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the HOPE Consortium comprises some of the UAE and global leading supply chain solution players including Abu Dhabi Ports as a lead partner, Etihad Cargo, Rafed, as well as Switzerland’s SkyCell.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, "With these new signings the HOPE consortium continues to grow its reach and services to be a major player in the global logistical space for any entity that is planning to source logistical services, the HOPE consortium is ready to engage with the best of breeds globally in one place , despite the great logistical challenge of transporting doses safely while maintaining their integrity. Partnering with more world-class freight forwarders enables the consortium to address the different needs of countries, NGOs, and pharma needs for most of the world, the consortium is part of the UAE’s provide solutions as part of the global efforts."

Bolloré Logistics is a major international supply chain operator and ranks among the world’s top 10 transport and logistics groups with an integrated network of 600 offices in 109 countries with 36,500 employees. Through the reliable management of the entire supply chain, the company has developed a high level of resilience enabling it to control risks by securing transport plans through alternative options and to lead a continuous improvement policy over the long term while acting as an ethical and responsible player.

Philippe Lortal, CEO, middle East & South Asia, Bolloré Logistics, said, "Bolloré Logistics is gearing up with the various stakeholders for the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and is committed to providing distribution solutions connecting vaccine production and distribution centres to destination medical centres. The company has created a special task force that will design logistics solutions ensuring the seamless distribution of the vaccines."

CEVA Logistics, part of the CMA CGM Group, is a world leader in third-party logistics and provides and operates transportation and supply-chain solutions for large or medium size national and multinational companies. It offers a broad range of services in both contract logistics and freight management thanks to 78,000 employees, operating over 1,000 facilities in more than 160 countries.

Guillaume Col, Chief Operating Officer, CEVA Logistics, said, "The ongoing nature of the global pandemic means the delivery of vaccines is needed around the world. This is the number one priority for the logistics industry and our responsibility. The CEVA Pharma and Healthcare specialized teams have extensive experience in delivering vaccines. Backed by a network of temperature-controlled warehouses and vehicles we will use our expertise to help the HOPE Consortium achieve its goals."

DB Schenker is the world’s leading global logistics provider, proudly supporting industry and trade in the international exchange of goods through land transport, worldwide air and ocean freight, contract logistics, and supply chain management for over 140 years. With more than 77,000 employees in 2,100 offices and 8.4 million square meter warehouse space spanning over 130 countries, our value-added services ensure the flow of goods continues seamlessly and supply chains stay lean and optimised for success.

Christopher Smith, CEO of DB Schenker Middle East and Africa., said, "We are very proud of working with the HOPE Consortium to deliver high-quality logistics that is critical to the success of vaccination efforts.

"Through our DB SCHENKERlife+ logistics product and a global network of dedicated experts, we ensure reliability and speed in the vaccine supply chain for the Middle East region and beyond."

DHL, which DHL Global Forwarding is a division of, is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfilment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows.

Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Middle East and Africa, said, "This partnership with the HOPE Consortium is an extension of our commitment to connect people and improve lives. Our team is always ready to take action, anytime. For decades now, our involvement with humanitarian projects globally have helped solidify partnerships with various health authorities including the World Health Organization (WHO). The pandemic has hit the world hard, and DHL has been leveraging our global network, resources and expertise to step up and support the transportation of essential medical supplies for respective government and health authorities."

FedEx Express is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments, by a definite time and date with a money-back guarantee. The unrivalled FedEx global network, built over 47 years, consists of more than 5,000 facilities, more than 680 aircraft, more than 200,000 motorised vehicles, and – most importantly – nearly 600,000 dedicated team members worldwide.

James R. Muhs, Regional President, FedEx Express, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, said, "We have the experience, global network, and technology solutions needed to transport COVID-19 vaccines across the region, and around the world. Time-definite express transportation of critical shipments including vital medical supplies is exactly what our FedEx Express air network was built to do. It’s an honour to be a part of the HOPE Consortium."

MICCO commenced operations in Abu Dhabi in 1978 as a freight forwarder serving the oil and gas industries, while constantly expanding to new areas and overcoming challenges with proven success. As the country commenced their expansion towards a more diversified economy, so did MICCO with the development of a diversified portfolio of services that positioned the company as an integrated supply chain solution provider. Today, MICCO’s portfolio comprises international freight forwarding (sea, air, and surface), freight handling, warehousing and distribution, road feeder services, bonded cargo movements, and more offering services across different sectors including healthcare.

Clifford D’Souza, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of MICCO Logistics, said, "Thanks to our temperature-controlled fleet and warehouses, MICCO is proud to be part of the HOPE Consortium and to join the fight against COVID-19. MICCO is privileged and honoured to be part of the Abu Dhabi-led initiative by servicing requirement for logistics and cold chain capabilities in the country and beyond."

RSA Global is a digital freight forwarding and supply chain solutions company headquartered out of the UAE, with a presence across the Middle East, East Africa, India, and China. Its focus is to provide emerging markets with seamless access to the world by offering smart logistics and supply chain services.

Abhishek Ajay Shah, Co-Founder & Group CEO – RSA Global, said, "We are incredibly honoured and proud to be part of Abu Dhabi’s HOPE Consortium’s network of selected logistics providers to support the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines. With our wide experience and network across the Middle East and Africa, along with our established cold chain infrastructure, we are determined to support the vaccine's distribution across the region."

UPS is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight, facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS has been present in the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and Africa region since 1989, has its regional hub in Dubai and is the Official Logistics Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

UPS is committed to creating a more sustainable company – and world – by being customer first, people led and innovation driven. More than 528,000 UPSers work hard every day to move the world forward by delivering what matters.

Jean-Francois Condamine, UPS President for Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, said, "UPS stands ready to help the HOPE Consortium deliver these life-saving vaccines to communities around the world. We have significant knowledge and extensive expertise to meet the needs and demands of the initiative and will provide the HOPE Consortium and our healthcare partners worldwide with smart, efficient logistics for the delivery of the vaccines, which will protect the same communities that we live and work in, every day."

Through their combined expertise and capabilities, the global transport companies involved with the initiative will facilitate the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine.