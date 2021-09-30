UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi, Liberia Discuss Strengthening Joint Cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), has received a delegation from the Republic of Liberia headed by Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways of exploring cooperation in several key areas, including the role of the Fund in supporting the nation’s objectives of advancing sustainable economic development.

Al Suwaidi said, "The visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia and the accompanying delegation represented an important opportunity to enhance cooperation between ADFD and Liberia. Our first project in Liberia was in 2019 to develop social services in the country. We are excited to work together to strengthen our relationship and we look forward to exploring future development projects."

He pointed out the importance of ADFD’s relationship with many African countries supporting key development projects that serve to improve the quality of life for citizens while contributing to sustainable economic development.

The Liberian Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation to the United Arab Emirates and ADFD for the development aid it provides to his country, praising the Fund's efforts supporting economic and social development in developing countries worldwide.

Kemayah said, "Through this visit, we sought to strengthen our relationship with the ADFD and discuss opportunities that have the potential to contribute to building and strengthening priority strategic sectors in Liberia. These sectors will have a direct positive impact on the economy and will help Liberia to achieve its sustainable development goals."

ADFD has financed two projects in the Republic of Liberia valued at around AED48 million. These projects serve the social services and renewable energy sectors.

