Abu Dhabi Lifts Ban On Catching, Selling Of ‘Badah’ Fish From Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:15 PM

Abu Dhabi lifts ban on catching, selling of ‘Badah’ fish from tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) In coordination with the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has lifted the ban on catching and selling of the ‘Longtail Silver Biddy’ fish, known locally as ‘Badah’, in Abu Dhabi starting from tomorrow, Thursday, (April 1st) until June 1st.

Al Badah fish are considered an important commercial fish, and EAD has set many management measures to improve the deteriorating position of the stocks of several fish species to guarantee the sustainability of fish stocks. The implementation of these measures requires the cooperation of the concerned authorities to preserve fish stocks and encourage the sustainable use of fisheries and marine resources.

