Abu Dhabi lights up in blue for diabetes awareness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The emirate of Abu Dhabi last night saw iconic landmarks across the capital light up in blue to mark the World Diabetes Day, which takes place annually to spread awareness about diabetes prevention and care.

The initiative included 13 landmarks around the city being lit in blue; the colour of the circle that represents the universal symbol for diabetes. These include Mubadala Tower, Abu Dhabi Municipality, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Emirates Palace, Hazza Stadium, Mohammed Bin Zayed University, W Hotel and Etihad Arena on Yas Island; as well as numerous Mubadala Health facilities such as Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat Hospital and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala Health places diabetes care, education, training and research amongst its priorities, and constantly engages with the public to raise awareness about how to prevent the onset of diabetes or better manage it.

On this occasion, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Mubadala Health’s Chief Executive Officer, said: "Globally, it is expected that the number of people living with diabetes will double by 2040. So through spreading awareness and capturing the public’s attention, our aim is to help break the stigma associated with the disease; encourage people to be screened before they develop symptoms; prevent complications; and emphasize the role that healthy lifestyle choices play in managing type 1 diabetes and in preventing or managing type 2 diabetes."