Abu Dhabi, Malaysia cooperate on developing next-generation autonomous platforms

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) K2, an Abu Dhabi government–owned company specialising in advanced autonomous systems and AI-driven technologies, today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pahang Aerospace City (PAC) and the University Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) to cooperate on the development of next-generation autonomous platforms.

The LOI was signed prior to the “Hi-Tea” event hosted by the Sultan of Pahang, His Majesty Sultan Abdullah, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The ceremony highlighted the deepening partnership between K2 and Pahang, and was attended by Sean Teo, Managing Director of K2, alongside Dr. Yatimah Alias, Vice-Chancellor of UMPSA, and Adjunct Professor Nurazmi Abas, CEO of PAC.

The LOI reflects a shared vision to advance public safety and passenger mobility solutions while building the foundation for the responsible deployment of AI-driven systems.

As part of this cooperation, K2 will collaborate with UMPSA to identify opportunities to develop autonomous systems and programmes that leverage Malaysian university talent and human capital development. PACDB, a national flagship initiative in the state of Pahang, will serve as the operations and business technology partner for Malaysia.

PACDB is also committed to endow University Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah an amount of RM50 million jointly with its strategic partners in the Pahang Aerospace City.

The gross development value for PAC is expected to be around RM20 billion in the span of 10 years. PAC is also poised to be the region’s first multimodal hub for aviation, aerospace, and space.

UMPSA, a leading Malaysian public university recognised for technology and engineering excellence, will spearhead academic collaboration and support national certification frameworks for future system deployment.

This collaboration underscores K2’s commitment to working with international partners to shape the future of autonomy and AI, while ensuring that projects are developed with responsibility, safety, and long-term sustainability at their core.

Teo said, “This LOI reflects our shared vision with Pahang’s leadership to responsibly advance the future of AI and autonomous systems. It demonstrates how cross-border collaboration, anchored in academic and industrial cooperation, can create lasting impact for nations and societies.”

Nurazmi Abas stated that this agreement represents a critical step toward positioning Pahang as a hub for innovation and advanced technology.

Dr. Alias, in turn, said, “This cooperation opens new pathways for our students and researchers to contribute directly to the future of AI and autonomous systems. Together with K2 and PAC, we are building a foundation that combines academic excellence with practical application for Malaysia’s long-term growth via the establishment of UMPSA’s first Venture Studio.”

The initiative also aligns with the UAE’s strategic emphasis on technology leadership, access to market, and international cooperation, reinforcing the country’s role as a global hub for advanced research, innovation, and commercialization.

PAC and its partners will further showcase and officially launch this initiative at the Dubai Airshow 2025, taking place from 17th–21st November 2025.