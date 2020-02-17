Abu Dhabi Manuscripts Conference kicks off at Manarat Al Saadiyat

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, the 2nd Abu Dhabi Manuscripts Conference kicked off today at Saadiyat Island’s Manarat Al Saadiyat.

The event aims to highlight issues and technical challenges in the field of manuscript preservation, while exploring practical solutions.

Taking place under the theme, 'Issues and Insights', the opening event was attended by officials, researchers, academics and manuscript specialists from across the GCC and wider Arab World.

Over two days and six sessions, the Abu Dhabi Manuscripts Conference will also raise awareness over the value of these historical treasures.

In his opening speech, Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the Dar Al Kutub Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "The Abu Dhabi Manuscripts Conference, now returning for its second year, has become an important and highly effective platform for the convening of top manuscript researchers and experts from around the world, presenting them with an invaluable opportunity to exchange knowledge and discuss methods of preserving and authenticating these precious documents.

The event is representative of DCT Abu Dhabi’s great efforts to protect our heritage and history, which include the rich scientific, intellectual and cultural legacy found in these manuscripts."

The first session of the conference, "General Issues in Documenting Heritage Texts", was moderated by Dr. Bashar Awwad Ma’arouf from Iraq, with the participation of Dr. Hamad Nasser Al Dakhil and Prof. Saleh Al Jassar from Saudi Arabia, Dr. Anwar Abu Suwailem from Jordan, and Prof. Yousif Al Sinnari from Egypt.

"Issues of Documenting Geographical Texts" was explored in the second session, presented by Dr. Abdulla Al Ghunaim from Kuwait, Dr. Amr Abdulaziz Munir from Egypt, Prof. Abdulla Al Suraihi from Yemen, and Dr. Al Mahdi Eid Al Rawadhia from Jordan.

The third session and final session of the day was "Issues of Documenting Literary Texts", presented by Dr. Ahmad Al Dhabib and Prof. Ibrahim Al Haqil from Saudi Arabia, and Dr. Omar Al Fajawah and Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim from Jordan.