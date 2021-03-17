UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, ADU To Support Career Requirements Of Students Across Emirate

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, ADU to support career requirements of students across emirate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, the training and development hub of Abu Dhabi Ports, and Abu Dhabi University (ADU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation.

The MoU will support the education and career requirements of students across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Signed by Dr. Yasser Al Wahedi, Director, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, and Prof. Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of the Abu Dhabi University, the agreement will act as a blueprint for both institutions to work more closely together in developing advanced instructional content such as print and digital publications, and providing students with more credit transfer options, enhanced learning resources, and augmented social programmes.

Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, said, "Abu Dhabi Ports aims through Abu Dhabi Maritime academy to foster a leading maritime education and training institute capable of producing highly qualified cadets equipped with the necessary skills that will enhance the performance of the nation’s maritime sector, and contribute to achieving our wise leadership’s vision of transforming Abu Dhabi into a global maritime trade hub.

"By integrating our personnel and digital resources with one of the country’s most esteemed institutions of higher learning, we will strengthen the superior educational and professional opportunities that we provide to our students through our diverse catalogue of courses, programmes, and accreditations."

The MoU sets out a framework to discover new dimensions regarding student exchanges, internships, and knowledge-sharing initiatives. It outlines how both organisations can co-operate further in relation to seminars, conferences, and training programmes.

Prof. Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said, "Abu Dhabi University views this collaboration as the key to expanding our ability to prepare and transform our student body into a knowledge-based workforce that will enjoy fulfilling careers."

"Our MoU with the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy not only enables us to produce highly qualified career-oriented graduates in alignment with our leadership’s long-term strategic vision, but it elevates our standards of teaching, student learning, faculty scholarship, and engagement with the community."

Related Topics

Education Student Abu Dhabi Superior Hub Agreement

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail, Saudi Railway Company sign strategic ..

21 minutes ago

Public Prosecution received 84,253 grievance reque ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;Year of the 50th&#039; : Continuing comprehe ..

51 minutes ago

DHA collaborates with charities to provides aid wo ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary tours haelth facilities in S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.