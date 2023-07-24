Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities across emirate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2023) Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and ADNOC Distribution have signed a new MoU to work together and explore consumer-facing and industry-leading innovations to enhance Abu Dhabi's coastal and marine locations.

Under the new agreement, Abu Dhabi Maritime and ADNOC Distribution intend to share expertise within a joint working team and delve into three proposed collaboration areas - an ADNOC fuel station at Rabdan Marina, fuel stations at future marinas within Abu Dhabi, and special services (floating fuel and grocery vessel.) The planned additional services will ensure effortless refuelling and convenience for customers.

Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director-General of Operational Affairs at the DMT, said that this strategic partnership will not only enhance the world-class facilities and services available to residents and visitors but also contribute to positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global maritime capital. "Together, we will unlock the untapped potential of our shores, creating a thriving and sustainable future for Abu Dhabi's marine sector," he added.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, Acting CEO of the Maritime Cluster of AD Ports Group, said, "Abu Dhabi Maritime understands the critical role of providing exceptional services to mariners.

By collaborating with ADNOC Distribution, a renowned provider of premier marine service stations and retail solutions, we are committed to enhancing the satisfaction of our existing patrons and attracting new ones seeking convenience and accessibility while out on the waters. These efforts align with our shared vision to establish Abu Dhabi as a preeminent global maritime centre."

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, "ADNOC Distribution and Abu Dhabi Maritime are coming together with a clear aim of pursuing targeted and ambitious developments that have been identified as having a great promise to deliver superior facilities and services for all who reside in or visit Abu Dhabi. As a result, we expect the subsequent development of new marine concepts and facilities will add significant value, improving the lives of everyone who participates in marine activities in and around the beautiful shores of Abu Dhabi."

This MoU signals a new milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance Abu Dhabi's Maritime sector. ADNOC Distribution solely operates all marine fuel stations in Abu Dhabi.