Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Seal Waterways Safety Agreement

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 10:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC seal waterways safety agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) In a joint effort to boost maritime safety and to enhance Abu Dhabi’s maritime regulations, Abu Dhabi Maritime, and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have signed a five-year agreement with the aim of enhancing the safety of Abu Dhabi’s waterways.

The agreement will allow for enhanced exchange of information, data and expertise concerning the regulation and management of maritime activities, infrastructure developments and facilities across Abu Dhabi’s waterways.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will implement robust and responsive monitoring, risk-mitigation, business continuity and crisis management systems through coordinated development plans, maritime activities, as well as marine traffic and infrastructure projects within Abu Dhabi’s waters.

Captain Saif Rashid Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, said: "Abu Dhabi Maritime’s co-operation agreement with ADNOC is another important step in boosting our emirate’s position as a global maritime centre by promoting sustainability as a critical driver in achieving economic success.

"Working closely with a leading and a highly accomplished national driver of economic activity such as ADNOC, allows our maritime community to optimise environmentally friendly and efficient rules and regulations to govern the safe passage of maritime traffic within our ports and across our waterways.

"

ADNOC is a leading contributor to Abu Dhabi’s maritime sector providing shipping, maritime, port, logistics and oil field services for its customers by operating dedicated petroleum ports located in Jebel Dhanna, Ruwais, Das, Zirku and Mubarraz.

Captain Jasim Al Khamiri, Senior Vice President for the Petroleum Ports Authority unit at ADNOC, said: "We are pleased to work in partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime as we aim to secure safe waterways and to ensure sustainable traffic flow, particularly for products from the oil and gas industry."

The measures outlined in the agreement will assist Abu Dhabi Maritime in fulfilling its mandate to provide an effective maritime regulatory environment – one that is responsive to the needs of Abu Dhabi’s maritime community and backed by state-of-the-art services, infrastructure, health, safety and quality standards.

"As the Primary custodian of all of our emirate’s waterways and marine ecosystems, Abu Dhabi Maritime is committed to unlocking the full potential of our maritime domain, one that not only fulfils the needs of our commercial and recreational sectors, but also one that can be enjoyed for generations to come," said Captain Al Mheiri.

Abu Dhabi Maritime, formed in late July by Abu Dhabi Ports, part of ADQ, through an agreement with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), is the emirate’s dedicated custodian of waterways and marine ecosystems.

