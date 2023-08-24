Abu Dhabi Maritime launches Marina Awards to recognise excellence across MENAT region

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2023) Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced that entries can now be submitted to the inaugural “Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards (Marinas Edition)”.

This brand-new awards programme aims to recognise excellence and success across leading marina facilities in the region.

Moreover, the awards will provide a platform for marinas to showcase their achievements across categories, including safety, service, sustainability, environmental initiatives, and best practice.

The first of its kind recognition initiative is open to all licensed marina owners or operators located within middle East, North Africa and Türkiye. Irrespective of their size, marinas deemed industry innovators and seen to implement positive change within a particular category will be eligible to participate.

Each marina will be evaluated by a panel of distinguished industry experts from reputable organisations and regulatory bodies, ensuring impartial judgement and recognition of true merit.

Entries for the 2023 Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards are open until 30th September with finalists being announced ahead of the inaugural Awards Ceremony scheduled for 10th November at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS).

This event will provide an opportunity for maritime professionals to celebrate those who have contributed to improving the industry, environment and ultimately the customer experience.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, Acting CEO of Maritime Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “With the launch of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, we are reaffirming our focus on excellence and dedication to elevating the maritime industry within the MENAT region and beyond. Therefore, we are delighted to welcome submissions from industry innovators who share our Group’s objective, which is aligned with our wise leadership’s vision, to create a thriving and sustainable maritime community.”

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, added, “With the inaugural Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, we are recognising and celebrating the exceptional achievements of marina facilities across the MENAT region. As the custodians of Abu Dhabi’s waterways, these awards further evidence Abu Dhabi Maritime’s future-focused business strategy, that centres our commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and best practices within the maritime industry.”