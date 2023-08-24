Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Maritime Launches Marina Awards To Recognise Excellence Across MENAT Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches Marina Awards to recognise excellence across MENAT region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2023) Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced that entries can now be submitted to the inaugural “Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards (Marinas Edition)”.

This brand-new awards programme aims to recognise excellence and success across leading marina facilities in the region.

Moreover, the awards will provide a platform for marinas to showcase their achievements across categories, including safety, service, sustainability, environmental initiatives, and best practice.

The first of its kind recognition initiative is open to all licensed marina owners or operators located within middle East, North Africa and Türkiye. Irrespective of their size, marinas deemed industry innovators and seen to implement positive change within a particular category will be eligible to participate.

Each marina will be evaluated by a panel of distinguished industry experts from reputable organisations and regulatory bodies, ensuring impartial judgement and recognition of true merit.

Entries for the 2023 Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards are open until 30th September with finalists being announced ahead of the inaugural Awards Ceremony scheduled for 10th November at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS).

This event will provide an opportunity for maritime professionals to celebrate those who have contributed to improving the industry, environment and ultimately the customer experience.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, Acting CEO of Maritime Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “With the launch of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, we are reaffirming our focus on excellence and dedication to elevating the maritime industry within the MENAT region and beyond. Therefore, we are delighted to welcome submissions from industry innovators who share our Group’s objective, which is aligned with our wise leadership’s vision, to create a thriving and sustainable maritime community.”

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, added, “With the inaugural Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, we are recognising and celebrating the exceptional achievements of marina facilities across the MENAT region. As the custodians of Abu Dhabi’s waterways, these awards further evidence Abu Dhabi Maritime’s future-focused business strategy, that centres our commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and best practices within the maritime industry.”

Related Topics

Africa Business Abu Dhabi Middle East September November Event All From Industry Share Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Türkiye participates in 20th Turki ..

UAE Embassy in Türkiye participates in 20th Turkish-Arab Economic Cooperation S ..

37 minutes ago
 ERC, DIB to provide homes to flood victims in Paki ..

ERC, DIB to provide homes to flood victims in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue A ..

Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue Action Plan 2023

50 minutes ago
 DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic ..

DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic challenges

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

57 minutes ago
 DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review med ..

DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review medical retirement cases

54 minutes ago
Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.24 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.248 billion

53 minutes ago
 Election date discussion to have 'scant consequenc ..

Election date discussion to have 'scant consequences' due to recent law changes: ..

54 minutes ago
 Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilat ..

Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilateral trade potential

54 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&# ..

UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&#039;s recognition of its role ..

1 hour ago
 Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

58 minutes ago
 LPG Association chairman says following LPG decant ..

LPG Association chairman says following LPG decanting SOPs

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East