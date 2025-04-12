Abu Dhabi marks successful completion of its first groundbreaking stem cell trial for knee osteoarthritis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), has successfully completed a groundbreaking clinical trial in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Cellcolabs and Burjeel Holdings.

Developed by Swedish biotech company Cellcolabs, StromaForte has shown a favourable safety profile and significant therapeutic potential for knee osteoarthritis, marking a significant step in evaluating cell-based therapies for degenerative joint diseases.

The study evaluated the regenerative properties of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), a type of stem cell known for its ability to reduce inflammation and repair and regenerate damaged tissues. Found naturally in the body, MSCs function as biological mediators by detecting areas of stress or injury and signalling the body to initiate its own healing process, rather than simply replacing damaged cells.

In this clinical trial, patients received MSC injections derived from carefully screened healthy donors aged 18-30, directly into their affected knee joints. The goal was to confirm safety, ease pain, reduce inflammation and potentially repair cartilage damage, offering a potential alternative to surgery for those suffering from knee osteoarthritis.

The clinical trial was led by Dr. Oussama Chaar, consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and Dr. Veerabahu Muthusamy, specialist Orthopedic Surgeon, and conducted at Burjeel Medical City and Burjeel Hospital from November 2023 to October 2024, where patients received a single dose of 50 million MSCs via ultrasound-guided injections. The results of the first phase (Phase I/II) of the trial have been encouraging, meeting its Primary endpoint of safety confirmed by an independent safety monitoring board.

Patients reported a significant reduction in pain levels, as measured by the Visual Analogue Scale (VAS), and an overall improvement in their quality of life, enabling them to move more comfortably and engage in daily activities with greater ease. Importantly, the treatment was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.

To further evaluate the therapy’s efficacy, provide deeper insights into the therapy’s impact, MRI scans have been conducted with detailed findings set to be presented at Abu Dhabi Global Health Week in April 2025.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, highlighted, “The successful completion of this clinical trial is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s robust regulatory oversight and its growing appeal as a hub for cutting-edge medical research. At the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we are committed to fostering a dynamic ecosystem that accelerates innovation while ensuring the highest standards of safety and ethics. By prioritising cell and gene therapies and regenerative medicine, we are paving the way for transformative treatments that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. These efforts reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in pioneering health innovations and shaping the future of precision medicine.”

The clinical research was made possible through strong collaborations with global experts Cellcolabs, a member of Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 global tech ecosystem, worked closely with DoH and Burjeel Medical City to bring this advanced stem cell treatment to patients in the UAE.

Peter Ekstedt, CEO Cellcolabs UAE, commented, “This clinical trial is a major milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey to becoming a global leader in regenerative medicine. At Cellcolabs, we are proud to contribute with our expertise in stem cells, to bring innovative, evidence-based solutions to patients suffering from knee osteoarthritis. By combining DOH’s commitment to healthcare innovation with our advanced stem cell technology and know-how, we are paving the way for safer, more effective, and non-surgical treatments that can change the lives of thousands of patients suffering from OA in UAE.”

Prof. Khaled Musallam, Group Chief Research Officer at Burjeel Holdings, added, “The success of the StromaForte trial is an exemplary showcase of Abu Dhabi’s growing biotechnology sector. With continued research and development, stem cell therapy could transform osteoarthritis treatment, offering patients a non-surgical option for pain relief and improved mobility.”