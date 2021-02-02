Abu Dhabi Media appoints Choueiri Group’s Media Sat as its exclusive advertising media representative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi Media (ADM), the UAE’s leading public service broadcaster and media company, has appointed Media Sat, a Choueiri Group company, to handle advertising sales for its general entertainment tv channels, radio, digital and publishing, across the MENA region and beyond.

The long-term agreement will strengthen Abu Dhabi Media’s position as a leading media player, providing wider reach to advertisers across a broad range of markets.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Abdulraheem Al Bateeh Al Nuaimi, Acting General Manager at Abu Dhabi Media, said: "Our partnership with the Choueiri Group’s Media Sat will significantly enhance Abu Dhabi Media’s commercial proposition. It will ensure that we further extend our reach to new commercial partners in line with our new strategic priorities, while also being able to create new opportunities with our existing advertisers.

"This agreement also signifies an important step in our transformation journey as we look forward to enhancing our reach across the MENA region and beyond.

We are confident that our continued commitment to providing compelling and engaging content across our platforms will present brands and advertisers with ideal opportunities to reach audiences across the region."

Abu Dhabi Media’s strategy, announced in 2020, aims at providing audiences with compelling, digital first content, expanding its commercial partnerships across the MENA region and investing in local talent.

Also expressing his thoughts on the new appointment, Choueiri Group’s Chairman and CEO, Pierre Choueiri, stated: "We are honored to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Media and have great hopes for this new long-term partnership".

"Our mutual cooperation will leverage ADM’s media assets’ growth and their offering to viewers, readers and users across the whole MENA region"