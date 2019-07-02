Abu Dhabi Media Board Restructured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company, ADDHC, today issued a resolution to restructure the board of Abu Dhabi Media Company.

The new board is chaired by Dr.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and includes the following members: Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi – Deputy Chair; Mohamad Abdulla Al Junaibi – Member; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi – Member, and Saif Saeed Ghobash - Member The new board will serve for a term of three years effective from the date of the resolution and is renewable