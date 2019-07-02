UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Media Board Restructured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 09:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Media Board Restructured

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company, ADDHC, today issued a resolution to restructure the board of Abu Dhabi Media Company.

The new board is chaired by Dr.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and includes the following members: Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi – Deputy Chair; Mohamad Abdulla Al Junaibi – Member; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi – Member, and Saif Saeed Ghobash - Member The new board will serve for a term of three years effective from the date of the resolution and is renewable

Related Topics

Resolution Company Abu Dhabi Rashid Sultan Ahmed Media From

Recent Stories

China steps up efforts to clean up restrictions on ..

6 minutes ago

14 crew killed in Russian submarine fire

6 minutes ago

Geneva seminar on Kashmir lambastes New Delhi for ..

6 minutes ago

9 injured in Houthi attack on Saudi Abha airport

6 minutes ago

Israeli Strikes on Syria Threaten Regional Stabili ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.