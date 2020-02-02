Abu Dhabi Media Company launches Majid Universe Evolution of Majid

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) Abu Dhabi Media Company, ADM, announced the launch of "Majid Universe" - an integrated multi-platform, digital, tv and print entertainment offering, targeting Arab children through unique storytelling, characters as well as cartoons and live action programs.

The evolution of Majid, built on a 40-year legacy, is part of the Company’s ongoing strategy to develop its audience centric content offering as well as its digital platforms.

The official announcement, that took place at the Abu Dhabi Youth Center, was made by the Abu Dhabi Media Company at an event attended by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Media Company, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development and Deputy Chair of Abu Dhabi Media Company, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Maryam Al Serkal, Director of Majid Platforms, and a number of Majid’s original cartoonists, writers and editors who were honored for their contribution.

Speaking at the event, Maryam Al Serkal said: "Majid is the region’s first and only Arabic original content creator. With the Majid Universe, we are bringing this content to life via an integrated, multi-platform roll out that builds on our core legacy yet brings a futuristic, modern vision to every character and storyline."

She added: "With several of our characters being rebooted with brand new storylines, artwork and personas, children will be in for a memorable experience that spans across the full gamut of our platforms and maintains a connection between Majid and today’s digital-savvy generation".

Boasting new and rebooted characters from Majid’s beloved characters, including Kaslan, Zakia, Fateen, Naqeeb Khalfan and others, the Majid Universe will include more and exclusive content on its popular YouTube and digital channels (www.majid.ae), and a revamped monthly magazine that boasts four times more content as well as an e-magazine application.

On Majid TV, the region’s premier original Arabic kids content creator, Majid Universe will debut new compelling shows including Basal and Filfil, Jamool, Kooki’s Nursery and Zakia, Majid’s first-ever superhero in the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2020, as well as the animated Fateen reboot around the same time. Live-action programs also scheduled for launch in the third quarter of 2020 include ‘Gadha?’ which places children in unexpected jobs in entertaining but demanding settings.

The Majid Universe is a result of a set of extensive research studies conducted by ADM to identify, explore and assess children’s entertainment preferences towards animated and live-action content. The studies were an integral driver of the newly launched Majid Universe.