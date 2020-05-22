Abu Dhabi Media joins 'Reach Campaign' as media partner in fight against river blindness

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) Abu Dhabi Media, ADM, has formalised its commitment as a media partner of the "Reach Campaign", kicking off the Ramadan Challenge across all platforms. Focused on developing, producing and distributing unique premium content to a wide array of demographics across the Arab World, ADM will utilize its distribution channels as well as its network of public figures to amplify the Reach Ramadan Challenge, a month-long campaign aimed at protecting people from river blindness during the holy month.

As a media partner, ADM will support and distribute the campaign across its many platforms, such as Abu Dhabi tv, radio, and the Abu Dhabi digital platforms, including adtv.ae, Al Ittihad, and social media pages. Additionally, a number of renowned ADM public figures have come together to create a digital video outlining and supporting the challenge. They will use their personal accounts to share more information, as well as to take part in the challenge and educate the community about river blindness.

"In line with its strategy, Abu Dhabi Media collaborates with stakeholders to make a positive difference," said AbdulRaheem Al Bateeh Al Nuaimi, Acting General Manager at Abu Dhabi Media. "Our new partnership with The Reach Campaign reflects our social responsibility goal to make the vast power of our media platforms available to highlight vital efforts within our community."

"Supporting this campaign emphasises Abu Dhabi Media’s as position across the Arab world and reflects our commitment to provide media content dedicated to our audience and their needs, as we strive to raise public awareness on many different issues. Through collaboration and by raising awareness, we can combat river blindness and make a real difference.

"

Commenting on the partnership with ADM, Nassar Abdul Raouf Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Reach Campaign said: "We are honored to have Abu Dhabi Media join the campaign. They are one of the largest and most trusted media institutions in the United Arab Emirates with decades of experience in providing the community with trusted content, and we are looking forward to spreading the word of The Reach Campaign with them and helping save the livelihood of people around the world."

The month-long Reach Ramadan campaign consists of a simple three-step challenge: the community is encouraged to donate by texting GIVE to 2424 or online at reachtheend.org, posting a selfie holding a ‘V for victory over river blindness’ sign over their eyes, and finally challenging friends and family by tagging them across social media platforms. Community members are encouraged to use their creativity across a range of platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat.

ADM joins founding partners Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Etihad Airlines, and Lulu Group; strategic partner Emirates Red Crescent; media partner TikTok, and supporting partners ADMM/Yas Marina Circuit, Aldar Properties PJSC, Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, Flash Entertainment, Miral, and UAE Exchange.

The Reach Campaign, a first-of-its-kind fundraising initiative to end the Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD) river blindness, was launched earlier this year in the UAE. In partnership with forward-thinking individuals, brands and corporations, The Reach Campaign takes an innovative approach to raising money to end the disease, while also educating the public about river blindness through strategic, targeted advocacy efforts.