Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rationalisation’ initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) Abu Dhabi Media announced the launch of a community initiative, titled, "Together_Praising_Rationalisation," to rationalise the community’s culture of consumption and promote food security, in line with the company’s social responsibility.

Through the initiative, Abu Dhabi Media is urging the community to follow responsible behaviour while buying their needs, and not negatively affect the country’s sustainable food security, as well as to highlight ways of rationalising consumption and their potential effects, and raise the public’s awareness of sustainable solutions.

The initiative is being implemented as part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to encourage the culture of rationalising consumption and promoting food security.

Abu Dhabi Media stated that the initiative will be implemented through its accounts on audiovisual and digital media, and will encourage influential public figures and students to participate.

Abdulrahim Al Bateeh Al Nuaimi, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Media, said, "Abu Dhabi Media is keen to reinforce its leading position by reaching out to target groups, to raise community awareness of various topics and initiatives, in implementation of the directives of the leadership to support the country’s development process."

As part of the initiative, Abu Dhabi tv will broadcast commercials featuring statements from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on food rationalisation, as well as statements from other influential people and information about the dangers of wasting food, along with national and international statistics.