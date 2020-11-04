Abu Dhabi Media participates at 39th Sharjah International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi Media, ADM, has announced today its participation at the 39th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, as a media partner.

The book fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, started today under the slogan "The World Reads From Sharjah".

ADM’s pavilion at the book fair will feature key print publications, such as Al Ittihad Newspaper, Majid Magazine, Zahrat Al Khaleej Magazine and National Geographic AlArabia magazine. Visitors to the pavilion will be able to learn about the company's latest publications, and the various interesting topics covered, in addition to exploring the sections as well as features of Mohtawa digital platform.

Abdul Raheem Al-Bateeh Al-Nuaimi, Acting General Manager of ADM, said, "ADM is proud to be the media partner of the 39th Sharjah International Book Fair as it reaffirms our commitment to supporting the growth of the publishing industry, and in turn, encouraging a culture of reading among all segments of society."

Al-Nuaimi added, "This cultural forum boasts of a history spanning nearly four decades, and supports our mission to enhance the cultural and intellectual landscape of the country by shedding light on creative writers and intellectuals.

We look forward to introducing the exhibition visitors to the advanced digital platforms of our brands."

At the fair, Majid tv and Mohtawa will host an event titled "Auditions", where visitors will be encouraged to participate by recording the voices of Majid’s popular characters, and reading a set of video scripts for Mohtawa digital platform under "Be the Voice of Mohtawa" activity ADM subsidiaries "Tawzea" and "United Printing and Publishing" will also be present at the book fair, with the former offering a 25 per cent discount on services to visitors.

The lectures and workshops planned as part of this year’s event will take place remotely, in line with the UAE’s precautionary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). However, the event will be open to visitors.

ADM’s pavilion will be present at stand N14, in Exhibition Hall 6.