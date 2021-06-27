UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Misdemeanors Court Punishes 5 Young Men For Reckless Driving And Endangerment

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Abu Dhabi Misdemeanors Court punishes 5 young men for reckless driving and endangerment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanors Court issued judgments in three different traffic cases, where five young men were convicted of reckless and irresponsible driving on the highway, endangering their lives and the lives of others, and causing damage to public roads.

The sentences rendered against the offenders include imprisonment for six months for each, followed by three months of community service, and fines totaling AED 50,000, in addition to a six-month suspension of their driving licenses, and confiscation of their cars, which will be sold in a public auction to repair the road damages they caused.

The Public Prosecution commended the role of the Abu Dhabi Police in arresting and apprehending the accused, emphasising that showboating in public streets is one of the most irresponsible behaviours among youth, and poses a threat to themselves and others.

The Public Prosecution called upon educational and community authorities to cooperate with the concerned authorities and intensify awareness campaigns to limit irresponsible behaviours on the roads and any other forms of reckless endangerment.

The Public Prosecution explained that, according to Article 348 of the Federal Penal Code, "Any person who willfully commits an act that would endanger the life, health, security or freedoms of people shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine or one of these two penalties."

