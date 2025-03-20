- Home
Abu Dhabi Mobility Announces Facilities For Visitors To Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque During Ramadan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Embracing the spiritual values of Ramadan and reinforcing social responsibility, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has introduced a range of services and facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during the holy month.
This initiative aims to enhance traffic flow and ensure seamless mobility around the mosque, especially during Taraweeh and late-night prayers in the last ten days of Ramadan.
Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced the operation of 10 free buses connecting Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque with Bus Interchange in Al Rabdan area, ensuring smooth and safe transportation throughout the holy month.
The facilities also include monitoring the roads surrounding the mosque and signal-controlled intersections using digital surveillance cameras. This aims to detect any traffic congestion or emergencies and enable an immediate response, ensuring smooth and safe traffic flow.
Additionally, Abu Dhabi Mobility has provided mobile electronic signs to assist visitors in easily locating designated parking areas, along with activating directional messages on fixed electronic variable message signs (VMS) around the mosque to alert road users and guide them to the best available routes.
Abu Dhabi Mobility has also deployed field inspectors at traffic signals and intersections near the mosque to regulate traffic flow and swiftly address any challenges faced by road users during prayer times. The facilities further include Road Service Patrol (RSP) and vehicle towing services, as well as increased patrols around Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to ensure the rapid clearance of traffic incidents. These efforts contribute to a safer and smoother traffic flow.
In terms of taxis, Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced the daily allocation of 100 taxis throughout the holy month of Ramadan to meet the needs of visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The number of taxis will be increased during the last ten days of the month to accommodate the rising demand during this period.
Abu Dhabi Mobility remains committed to providing innovative solutions to enhance mobility in Abu Dhabi, continuously enhancing its services to ensure the comfort and safety of road users at all times and on every occasion.
