Abu Dhabi Mobility inaugurates Al-Aliah Ferry Terminal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, has inaugurated the ferry terminal on Al Aliah Island, driving local development and increasing mobility for Abu Dhabi residents.

The facility vastly improves the connectivity of Al Aliah Island, linking it to the rest of Abu Dhabi, and supports its continued development by facilitating the efficient movement of goods, residents, workers, and visitors. With comfortable, modern amenities, the new terminal provides convenient ferry access, meeting daily mobility needs and enabling the potential future expansion of local maritime services.

Key features of the new 3,900 square metre facility include a ferry terminal with seating capacity for 60 passengers, 15-metre and 12.5-metre berths to support the loading and off-loading of ro-ro vessels, an 80-square-metre office building, seven parking lots, six truck parking spots, and crew accommodation.

The inauguration of Al Aliah Ferry Terminal aligns with Abu Dhabi Mobility’s commitment, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime, to establish an advanced maritime ecosystem and demonstrates its ongoing efforts to develop the maritime sector in Abu Dhabi, keep up with global advancement in smart and sustainable technologies, and provide infrastructure that contributes to shaping a sustainable maritime future for the emirate.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said, "The opening of Al Aliah Ferry Terminal marks a new milestone in Abu Dhabi Mobility’s journey towards developing an advanced maritime infrastructure that supports a comprehensive marine ecosystem. This project reflects its commitment to enhancing the maritime sector in the emirate in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime, keeping pace with global smart transformations, and providing sustainable solutions that support the future of maritime transport.

“Abu Dhabi Mobility also aims to solidify Abu Dhabi's position as a global maritime hub as it continues to enhance the maritime sector through advanced infrastructure, in line with its strategic vision to promote environmental sustainability and develop an integrated transport system in the emirate."

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Abu Dhabi Maritime CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, said, “The opening of the ferry terminal marks another milestone following last year’s inauguration of the Saadiyat Ferry Terminal. In line with our vision to develop a world-class, sustainable transportation network for Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Maritime has also commissioned new, customised, modern ferries.

“These initiatives, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Mobility, reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing Abu Dhabi's maritime infrastructure and offering safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable experiences for all waterways users.”

