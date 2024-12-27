Abu Dhabi Mobility introduces new category of commercial motorcycle licence plates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, launched a new category of commercial motorcycle plates to support Abu Dhabi's vision of sustainable development and economic growth.

This move fulfils the needs of both businesses and consumers in Abu Dhabi's commercial transport sector.

The licence plates will be officially introduced on 1st January 2025.

This initiative is the result of the Abu Dhabi Mobility's continuous efforts to enhance economic efficiency and improve the quality of life in the community. It involves introducing new plates for economic and commercial activities, distinguished by a specific colour for this category.

The colour yellow has been chosen for commercial motorcycle plates due to its connotation symbolising economic activities, thereby differentiating them from those used by individuals.

Introducing a new category of commercial motorcycle licence plate reflects Abu Dhabi Mobility’s commitment to developing a sustainable transport infrastructure in Abu Dhabi. This initiative enhances the efficiency of commercial transport through motorcycles, by targeting companies and institutions that use motorcycles as a means of transport or for delivery. It also helps regulate these activities and ensures their compliance with the specified standards. Additionally, it improves the efficiency of the commercial transport operations in Abu Dhabi.

Mohammed Al Braik Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licencing Sector, has also confirmed that this initiative will play a vital role in enhancing road safety and security, as well as improving the flow of motorcycle traffic. The different licence plates will improve traffic system efficiency by making it easier to identify whether the vehicle is privately or commercially owned. This initiative will contribute to more effective database management and motorcycle classification. It will also aid in the development of the governmental procedures related to motorcycles and economic activities.

Abu Dhabi Mobility, represented by the Drivers & Vehicles Licensing Sector, has also unveiled the number of privately and commercially owned motorcycles. The private motorcycles were around 10,579 and will continue to have a red licence plate. However, the commercial motorcycles owned by companies were 26,186and will have to change their licence plates from red to yellow.

Abu Dhabi Mobility has also clarified that users can replace their motorcycle plates with the new ones in several instances. Such cases include registering a new motorcycle or transferring ownership while changing the plate number, as well as replacing the licence plate due to damage or loss. It is worth mentioning that there are 15 factories, distributed across Abu Dhabi, manufacturing the new licence plates.