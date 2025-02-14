Abu Dhabi Mobility, Japan Cooperation Centre to develop smart transport solutions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in collaboration with the Japan Cooperation Centre for the middle East (JCCME), are working towards leveraging advanced technologies to enhance transport networks, improve efficiency, and promote sustainability in urban environments, contributing to an improved mobility experience.

As part of this collaboration, Abu Dhabi Mobility organised a workshop and a field visit to several projects in Abu Dhabi to facilitate the sharing of expertise between the two countries.

The two sides reviewed innovative models for integrating technology into transport networks and explored ways to develop public transport systems that ensure efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The discussions aimed to strengthen global partnerships, promote technological innovation, and enhance relations with Japan for knowledge exchange, in support of Abu Dhabi's vision for advanced and sustainable urban mobility.

The workshop and field visit reflect Abu Dhabi's leadership in advancing smart mobility technologies, highlighting Abu Dhabi Mobility's commitment to integrating innovative transport solutions into its infrastructure.

The workshop will cover key topics, including electric vehicle charging, traffic management using artificial intelligence technologies, and wireless energy transfer.

The site visit at Yas Island included a tour of the smart mobility projects Operations Centre, along with demonstrations of autonomous mobility services such as RoboTaxi and RoboBus, 3D-printed boats, and marine transport.

Abdulla Hamad Al Eryani, the Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Mobility, acknowledged the significance of this partnership, which aims to develop smart mobility and sustainable transport solutions.

He stated, "Our strategic partnership with the JCCME aims to enhance public transport systems and promote smart mobility. This collaboration reflects our deep commitment to innovation and the use of advanced technologies to improve the efficiency and sustainability of Abu Dhabi's transport networks."

In parallel with the event, Abu Dhabi Mobility oversaw the signing of an agreement between Emirates Driving Company and Zenmov, a renowned Japanese leader in mobility technology. This agreement forms part of their strategic partnership, which supports integrating innovative Japanese mobility solutions and technologies into Abu Dhabi, enhancing the Emirate's leadership role in developing smart mobility technologies, expanding global partnerships, and encouraging technological innovation.

This workshop is part of a series of initiatives launched by Abu Dhabi Mobility as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the transport sector in Abu Dhabi.