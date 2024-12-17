Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Mobility Launches Handbook On ESG Maturity In Maritime Sector

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport announced the launch of its inaugural reporting handbook on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Maturity in the maritime sector, set to become an essential guide for sustainability within the maritime ecosystem.

The handbook, developed in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, with the assistance of consultancy experts, introduces the sector ESG framework designed to provide guidance on embedding sustainability into maritime operations to aid the maritime sector on its sustainability journey and aligning with both national and international sustainability objectives.

At the core of the publication lies a comprehensive overview of ESG maturity within Abu Dhabi's maritime sector including a detailed evaluation of the sector's current ESG practices and performance, strategies for integrating sustainability into daily maritime operations and examples of initiatives that align with broader sustainability goals.

In this context, Abu Dhabi Mobility stated, "The introduction of the first guide for ESG reporting in the maritime sector is a step towards promoting sustainability within the marine ecosystem.

This guide is a tool to enhance corporate practices for the benefit of both the environment and society.”

Abu Dhabi Mobility added, "With this guide, companies in the maritime sector will be able to produce transparent and credible reports on their environmental, social, and sustainability performance. This will boost transparency, improve trust among stakeholders, and enhance efforts to protect the marine environment for current and future generations."

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Acting Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, said, "Abu Dhabi’s maritime sector is navigating towards a sustainable future. This handbook underscores our commitment to fostering an environment where sustainability is not just an option but a fundamental practice. We invite all stakeholders to join us in this journey, leveraging this handbook as a guide to elevate our collective ESG maturity."

The handbook, available in Arabic and English, reflects the dedication to transparency and responsible governance, and is intended to contribute to a more sustainable future for the emirate.

More Stories From Middle East