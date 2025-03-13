Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support Fathers’ Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), which operates under the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi (DMT), has launched the Most Noble Number online charity auction, closing on 16th-17th March, in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign.

The campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, coincides with Ramadan and honours fathers by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

Bidding at the Most Noble Number online charity auction can be done through the Emirates Auction app, with full proceeds going towards supporting the objectives of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign.

An initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while further establishing the concept of charitable endowments.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the DMT in Abu Dhabi, highlighted that the campaign aligns with the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's declaration of 2025 as the “Year of Community” under the slogan “Hand in Hand”.

He stated that the initiative reflects the wise leaders’ unwavering commitment to supporting those in need and fostering a culture of compassion and generosity. Through the online charity auction, DMT aims to support the UAE's charitable initiatives that provide vital support to vulnerable individuals, particularly by ensuring access to sustainable healthcare.

The Most Noble Number online charity auction features 444 special plate numbers, including regular vehicle plate numbers 10 (plate code 20) and 99 (plate code 2) as well as motorcycle plate numbers including 5 (plate code 1). The auction will also feature an exclusive set of classic car plate numbers.

The campaign welcomes donations via the campaign's dedicated website FathersFund.ae or through its toll-free contact centre at 8004999. Contributions are also accepted via bank transfer to the campaign's account at Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201) in UAE Dirhams.

Additionally, the campaign offers the option to contribute via SMS donations by sending the word "أبي" or "Father" through du and Etisalat by e& in the UAE to the following numbers: 1034 for AED10, 1035 for AED50, 1036 for AED100, and 1038 for AED500.

Donations can also be made through the DubaiNow app under the "Donations" category or by creating a dedicated wallet for institutions or individuals on the Dubai Community Contributions Platform "Jood" at Jood.ae.

