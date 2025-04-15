Abu Dhabi Mobility Participates In Gulf Traffic Week 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is taking part in the 40th edition of Gulf Traffic Week, held from 13th to 18th April under the theme “Drive without a phone.”
The initiative reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s commitment to traffic safety and awareness, in collaboration with the Joint Traffic Safety Committee, which includes the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi Mobility’s participation highlights the dangers of mobile phone use while driving, one of the leading causes of road accidents. Awareness activities included panel discussions, international case studies, and calls for focused, distraction-free driving.
An interactive platform at City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah showcased strategic projects, including the Vision Zero strategy, aimed at reducing accidents in high-risk areas through engineering and technology interventions.
The event also launched a pilot phase for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication technology on Sheikh Zayed Road, exploring its role in improving traffic flow and safety.
Additionally, the Smart Driving Test System was presented, alongside digital awareness content and educational materials promoting safe driving practices.
Abu Dhabi Mobility amplified campaign messages via Darb toll gate displays, electronic road signs, and yellow lighting on key landmarks across the Emirate.
Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said the initiative supports national traffic safety goals by addressing unsafe driving behaviours and promoting a culture of responsibility on the roads.
