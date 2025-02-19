Abu Dhabi Mobility showcases its latest mobility innovations during 'UAE Innovates 2025'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, participated in the “UAE Innovates 2025” event, showcasing its smart and sustainable mobility innovations and advanced projects. These initiatives are designed to enhance transport networks and improve the overall mobility experience in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with the UAE's vision for a more sustainable and efficient environment.

This year, “UAE Innovates” celebrates its tenth edition under the theme "The Power of Innovation", reflecting the nation's ongoing efforts to foster a culture of innovation and creativity across various sectors.

The event features a diverse range of innovative projects from different government entities.

During the “UAE Innovates 2025” events, Abu Dhabi Mobility unveiled a range of innovative projects aimed at enhancing the efficiency and safety of mobility in the Emirate. One of these is the Smart Mobility Analytics Framework (Fusion), an AI-based platform derived from STEAM+, an analysis and modelling framework. It leverages big data from Abu Dhabi Mobility, and their partners, analyses it using AI techniques to support the understanding of mobility network performance and its users, devises optimal solutions, and assists in decision-making to guide various investments.

Abu Dhabi Mobility also showcased the "Salama" app, designed to enhance the school transport experience and ensure students' safety through innovative technological solutions. The app offers real-time GPS tracking of the school bus, allowing parents to monitor its location and receive alerts when the bus is approaching their home or school.

It also features an electronic attendance log that records students' pick-up and drop-off times. Furthermore, the app enables parents to manage drop-off locations and boarding times, allowing them to track their children's journeys with confidence and ease.

In the maritime sector, Abu Dhabi Mobility presented the "MARSDNA" platform, a digital tool designed to support Abu Dhabi’s maritime industry in promoting environmental sustainability. This tool offers maritime companies a detailed, actionable report on various aspects of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), based on an online survey available through the Abu Dhabi Maritime website.

The platform delivers a personalised roadmap with clear, actionable steps, evaluates sustainability readiness, outlines relevant regulations and standards, and provides access to government support and appropriate financing options.

In a related context, Abu Dhabi Mobility highlighted the significant enhancements made to the 'AL NALIA' app, transforming it into a unified and comprehensive platform for all maritime services relevant to waterway users. The app now includes electronic services, local maritime bulletins and notices, as well as features for berth inquiries, weather updates, and ticket bookings.

In the public transport sector, Abu Dhabi Mobility showcased the Green Bus Programme, which aims to transform Abu Dhabi Island into a green zone served by a public transport system powered by sustainable energy alternatives by 2030, with a full transition anticipated by 2050.

This initiative is part of a collaboration with the Republic of Korea on hydrogen buses and China on electric buses, designed to facilitate knowledge exchange and the training of Emirati professionals. In this context, the Green Bus service was launched on September 2024, featuring an advanced fleet powered by clean energy, marking a significant step towards a sustainable future for public transport in Abu Dhabi.

Alongside the event, updates on the Abu Dhabi Trip Generation and Parking Rates Manual were presented. The manual serves as a key reference for developers, engineers, planners, reviewers, and consultants in transport engineering, supporting the analysis of new development projects and contributing to transport planning in accordance with the latest standards. It aims to provide a comprehensive and precise framework for estimating trip generation rates, supporting land use decisions based on traffic assessments, enhancing road access management, and improving parking planning in terms of supply and demand, in alignment with the future needs of Abu Dhabi’s transport sector.

As part of Abu Dhabi Mobility’s activities during Innovation Month 2025, workshops were organized to showcase innovative projects presented by participating private entities, alongside presentations of key innovations across various fields by academic institutions.