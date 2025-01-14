Abu Dhabi Mobility Wins IRF Global Road Achievement Award
Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced its winning of the prestigious IRF Global Road Achievement Award (GRAA) in the category of “Traffic Management and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)” for its “Mobile Traffic Management Centre”.
This is a significant step forward in developing and enhancing smart solutions to ensure the comfort and safety of people in Abu Dhabi. It is also a driving force towards a future with safer and more efficient transportation management systems.
Abu Dhabi Mobility launched its “Mobile Traffic Management Centre” in November 2023 in its efforts to provide innovative systems that contribute to efficient road traffic management during major events, special occasions, and emergencies.
The Mobile TMC allows for a quick response to traffic jams, which decreases congestion and ensures smooth traffic movement. This innovative mobile unit was designed using the latest technologies to monitor and manage traffic on the roads of Abu Dhabi.
The project integrates advanced technologies such as AI, remote sensing, and geomatics (GIS), managing a network of 645 traffic signals and 1,665 surveillance cameras for real-time monitoring and analysis.
The Mobile TMC’s role is crucial for traffic management, particularly during major events, as it brings together decision-makers from diverse authorities to enhance traffic flow, reduce congestion, and improve safety for both vehicles and pedestrians.
