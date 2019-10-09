‘Abu Dhabi Moments' launches

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has inaugurated today the Abu Dhabi Moments initiative, which is part of the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerators Programme, Ghadan 21.

Ghadan 21 aims to enhance community spirit and build a strong sense of community through a range of recreational, cultural, sports and other activities that will be carried out in Abu Dhabi until the end of 2019.

Abu Dhabi Moments will be open to the public on 17th October 2019, bringing individuals and families together in a family-friendly atmosphere that celebrates all members of the community across different nationalities and cultures through 30 events and activities held across five main areas within Abu Dhabi, including Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Bateen, Al Hudayriat Island, and downtown Abu Dhabi.

The announcement was made during a ceremony organised by the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi in the presence of more than 150 government leaders, senior and high ranking officials, in addition to representatives of the private sector, media and press.

Commenting on the launch, Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said, "The Government of Abu Dhabi builds upon the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directions of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to ensure attention and care is given to all members of the community.

Abu Dhabi’s Government Accelerators Programme, Ghadan 21, was developed to make the emirate one of the best places in the world to do business, live, work and visit."

Abu Dhabi Moments initiative focuses on two of the four tenets of Ghadan 21; society and lifestyle, Al Khaili explained. "Based on this, we are working with a broad vision to strengthen the existing partnership with the community, through the adoption of events that enhance social cohesion and community engagement," he added.

Al Khaili emphasised that the Abu Dhabi community is characterised by cultural and intellectual diversity, with members who are passionate to give and serve the nation and society.

Launched in 2018 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Government Accelerators Programme, Ghadan 21, aims to enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi, based on four main tenets - business and investment, society, knowledge and innovation, and lifestyle.

Ghadan 21 has an AED50 billion development plan for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.