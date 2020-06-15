UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Movement Ban Extended By One Week, Starting Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:15 PM

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, starting tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19‬ Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, have announced that the Abu Dhabi movement ban is to be extended by one week, starting tomorrow, Tuesday 16 June.

The ban covers movements between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah) as well as in and out of the emirate. It applies to all Abu Dhabi residents, including UAE nationals.

Exemptions are available by special permit for employees in vital sectors, emergency medical cases, and all goods and mail.

Movement within each region is allowed in line with National Sterilisation Programme hours.

This step aims to enhance the effectiveness of the expanded National Screening Programme, which tested 388k+ people in the past 2 weeks, among precautionary and preventative measures being taken to curb the spread of Covid-19, and protect the health and safety of the community To apply for a permit, visit https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit

Related Topics

Police UAE Abu Dhabi Visit June All

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

34 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Jordan in fight against C ..

34 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

47 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

1 hour ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

1 hour ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.