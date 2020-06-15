Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, starting tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19‬ Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, have announced that the Abu Dhabi movement ban is to be extended by one week, starting tomorrow, Tuesday 16 June.

The ban covers movements between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah) as well as in and out of the emirate. It applies to all Abu Dhabi residents, including UAE nationals.

Exemptions are available by special permit for employees in vital sectors, emergency medical cases, and all goods and mail.

Movement within each region is allowed in line with National Sterilisation Programme hours.

This step aims to enhance the effectiveness of the expanded National Screening Programme, which tested 388k+ people in the past 2 weeks, among precautionary and preventative measures being taken to curb the spread of Covid-19, and protect the health and safety of the community To apply for a permit, visit https://es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit