Abu Dhabi Municipality completes 'Road Networks' Data Survey Project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Municipality, ADM, through the Infrastructure and Municipality Assets Sector, has announced the completion of the Infrastructure Assets Data Survey Project (Road Networks) within the administrative boundaries of the Abu Dhabi Municipality and its geographical scope and jurisdiction.

The project aims to update the spatial database of assets and their condition, which helps proper planning of maintenance work and activities and setting priorities to raise the efficiency of infrastructure assets and provide the best infrastructure services to the public and road users and maintain the safety of society.

In this respect, ADM completed the survey of road pavements (13,400 lane - km). The project also included surveying other assets of roads, including 129,000 traffic signs, 146,100 lighting poles, approximately 11,000,000 m2 pedestrian paths, around 3,363,000m barriers and metal fences, and nearly 11,400 pedestrian zones, 1,100 road signs in addition to speed reducers, bumps, markers and road signs.

The infrastructure and municipality assets sector developed the foundations and methodologies of the survey in accordance with international practices to ensure the quality of roads and infrastructure, improve the public appearance and maintain the roads of Abu Dhabi City.

The ADM stated that the project integrates with the Osool system, which is concerned with the infrastructure assets management through updating the data and the status of the assets in the system to be operated later. It also prepares the maintenance plans and financial planning and estimates the shelf life of the assets to ensure taking the maximum advantage of the assets and increase their shelf life.

The Municipality added that it seeks, as part of its strategic plans, to continuously upgrade the abilities and capabilities of infrastructure assets to keep pace with the comprehensive growth experienced in Abu Dhabi at all levels to provide an infrastructure capable of achieving the aspirations of partners and the happiness of members of society.