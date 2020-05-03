UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Municipality Conducts Disinfection Campaign For 41 Shopping Centres

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Abu Dhabi Municipality conducts disinfection campaign for 41 shopping centres

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 2nd May 2020 (WAM) - Abu Dhabi Municipality, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, carried out a campaign to disinfect major shopping centres in Abu Dhabi city and the mainland, as part of the National Disinfection Programme, which was launched by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

The campaign was carried out in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Police, Civil Defence and other relevant authorities.

The campaign covered nearly 41 shopping centres, including 30 in Abu Dhabi Island and 11 in the emirate's mainland.

The campaign was executed by 25 engineers and inspectors from Abu Dhabi Municipality, in addition to 391 workers and 55 supervisors.

