UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abu Dhabi Municipality Constructs Sports Practice Area For People Of Determination At Abu Dhabi Corniche

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Abu Dhabi Municipality constructs sports practice area for people of determination at Abu Dhabi Corniche

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) The Abu Dhabi City Municipality constructed a play and sports practice area for people of determination at the Abu Dhabi Corniche worth AED2.2 million, as part of the municipality’s efforts to create facilities for people of determination, most notably entertainment facilities.

The construction of the area measuring 1,648-square metres aims to provide people of determination, as well as families and children, with entertainment and integrate them into the community while promoting interactions between different segments of the community and offering Abu Dhabi’s residents and visitors modern public facilities and services.

Under the framework of the project, the municipality constructed a sports practice area for people of determination, including a multipurpose court for basketball and handball, in addition to a parking lot.

The project also includes the installation of new sporting equipment to serve people of determination and their peers from different age groups, which are in line with the highest international standards and specifications and were produced from sustainable environmentally-friendly materials.

To protect the safety of the area’s residents and visitors, rubber floors were installed, as well as a metal fence around the court. Shades were also installed in play areas, along with pedestrian docks and corridors.

The area is a new addition to the facilities of the Abu Dhabi Corniche, which is a major tourism destination in the capital. It completes the project to construct new facilities and areas inaugurated in 2019 and 2020.

Related Topics

Sports Abu Dhabi 2019 2020 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Miral redefining customer experiences on Yas Islan ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Companies all set to produce Turkish drones

28 minutes ago

EZDubai attracts UDA Express to expand its presenc ..

31 minutes ago

Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test posi ..

55 minutes ago

Experts stress need for collaborative national mea ..

55 minutes ago

103,156 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.