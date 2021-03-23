Abu Dhabi Municipality constructs sports practice area for people of determination at Abu Dhabi Corniche

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) The Abu Dhabi City Municipality constructed a play and sports practice area for people of determination at the Abu Dhabi Corniche worth AED2.2 million, as part of the municipality’s efforts to create facilities for people of determination, most notably entertainment facilities.

The construction of the area measuring 1,648-square metres aims to provide people of determination, as well as families and children, with entertainment and integrate them into the community while promoting interactions between different segments of the community and offering Abu Dhabi’s residents and visitors modern public facilities and services.

Under the framework of the project, the municipality constructed a sports practice area for people of determination, including a multipurpose court for basketball and handball, in addition to a parking lot.

The project also includes the installation of new sporting equipment to serve people of determination and their peers from different age groups, which are in line with the highest international standards and specifications and were produced from sustainable environmentally-friendly materials.

To protect the safety of the area’s residents and visitors, rubber floors were installed, as well as a metal fence around the court. Shades were also installed in play areas, along with pedestrian docks and corridors.

The area is a new addition to the facilities of the Abu Dhabi Corniche, which is a major tourism destination in the capital. It completes the project to construct new facilities and areas inaugurated in 2019 and 2020.