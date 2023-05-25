UrduPoint.com

Abu Dhabi Municipality Improves 20 Parks To Meet World Disability Reunion Award’s Standards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2023) Abu Dhabi Municipality has accomplished a full project that aimed to improve 20 parks in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs to meet the World Disability Reunion award’s standards and the requirements and needs of People of Determination, like improving the services, public facilities and preparations in order for them to enjoy the facilities of those Parks in accordance with the best international standards.

This project is part of an initiative aimed at providing the best services and facilities to all segments and classes of society, granting People of Determination the care and support that will help to attain their aspirations and engaging with society, engraving awareness, understanding, tolerance, respect and communication between the whole community.

The Municipality indicated that the Parks are as follows: Old Airport Park; Old Post Park; Park No. 1,2,4 and 5; Al Saja Park; Alboom; The Family; Albuhaira; Alshahama Park; Albahia; Almarasi; Aljadaf; Alrahba; South Yas Gates Park; Alkhatm Park; Aljoury Park; Khalifa Square and Radban park.

The Municipality also assures that adapting different infrastructure projects and parks and entertainment area projects with the requirements of People of Determination falls within its top strategies.

