Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International Awards

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Abu Dhabi City Municipality has won five Diamond and Gold awards at the Harvard Business Council International Awards 2024, which celebrate outstanding leadership and innovative teams from organisations worldwide.
The recognition highlights the municipality’s excellence in implementing global best practices, adhering to the highest standards of quality and institutional excellence, and advancing its strategic priority of achieving corporate leadership.
This marks the first time Abu Dhabi City Municipality has received such a significant number of awards in a single cycle of the prestigious Harvard Business Council International Awards.
These global accolades honour innovation and excellence in business, recognising distinguished institutions and leaders from around the world.
• The "Noor Abu Dhabi Project" by the Infrastructure and Municipal Assets Sector won the Diamond Award in the Projects category.
• Dr. Huda Al Salami, Director of the Environment, Health, and Safety Division, received the Gold Award in the Women Leadership category.
• Maryam Al Qubaisi, Quality and Process Improvement Analyst, and Fatima Al Ali, Head of the Innovation Section, both won Gold Awards in the Professional Roles category.
• The Environment, Health, and Safety System of the Urban Planning Sector was recognised with the Gold Award in the Health and Safety category.
The municipality emphasised that this accomplishment represents a culmination of its journey of dedication and excellence, showcasing its commitment to ongoing service development, team capacity-building, and adopting innovative global practices.
This success underscores its unwavering dedication to sustainable innovation and excellence, demonstrating the high competence of its teams in delivering top-tier services that meet the community’s aspirations.
