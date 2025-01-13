- Home
- Middle East
- Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, China Shanghai International Arts Festival sign MoU
Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, China Shanghai International Arts Festival Sign MoU
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Shanghai International Arts Festival to boost cultural cooperation and understanding between the UAE and China, marking four decades of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
The MoU was signed by Huda Alkhamis, Founder of ADMAF and Abu Dhabi Festival, and Li Ming, President of China Shanghai International Arts Festival, in the presence of Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE, at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi Festival and the China Shanghai International Arts Festival will collaborate on new commissions, co-productions, and cultural exchange programmes for the time in the Arab world.
Alkhamis said, “This groundbreaking partnership with the China Shanghai International Arts Festival - the most influential Festival in the Asia-Pacific region - marks a historic first for the Arab world, underscoring the Abu Dhabi Festival’s pivotal role on the global stage.
Expanding to Shanghai allows us to harness the transformative power of the arts to build bridges, celebrate creativity, and deepen the bonds of friendship between the UAE and China.”
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin
1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..
TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship5 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, China Shanghai International Arts Festival sign MoU5 minutes ago
-
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides3 hours ago
-
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 244 hours ago
-
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut12 hours ago
-
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin13 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highlighted by YouTube, M ..14 hours ago
-
TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summit14 hours ago
-
NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers Summit14 hours ago
-
Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation14 hours ago
-
UAE reaffirms commitment to Global Energy Transition at 15th IRENA Assembly14 hours ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit: Experts explore transforming passion for gaming into profitable digital ..15 hours ago