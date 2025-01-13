Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, China Shanghai International Arts Festival sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Shanghai International Arts Festival to boost cultural cooperation and understanding between the UAE and China, marking four decades of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The MoU was signed by Huda Alkhamis, Founder of ADMAF and Abu Dhabi Festival, and Li Ming, President of China Shanghai International Arts Festival, in the presence of Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China to the UAE, at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Festival and the China Shanghai International Arts Festival will collaborate on new commissions, co-productions, and cultural exchange programmes for the time in the Arab world.

Alkhamis said, “This groundbreaking partnership with the China Shanghai International Arts Festival - the most influential Festival in the Asia-Pacific region - marks a historic first for the Arab world, underscoring the Abu Dhabi Festival’s pivotal role on the global stage.

Expanding to Shanghai allows us to harness the transformative power of the arts to build bridges, celebrate creativity, and deepen the bonds of friendship between the UAE and China.”