Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restructured

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company, ADDHC, has issued a resolution to restructure the board of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC.

The new board is chaired by Saif Saeed Ahmed Ghobash and includes the following members: Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Deputy Chair; Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director; and both Majed Sultan Al Mail and Kevin Murphy as members.

The new board will serve for a term of three years effective from the date of the resolution and is renewable.