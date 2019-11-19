UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board Restructured

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:15 AM

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restructured

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company, ADDHC, has issued a resolution to restructure the board of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC.

The new board is chaired by Saif Saeed Ahmed Ghobash and includes the following members: Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Deputy Chair; Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director; and both Majed Sultan Al Mail and Kevin Murphy as members.

The new board will serve for a term of three years effective from the date of the resolution and is renewable.

